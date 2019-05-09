Four of the best family-friendly events in West Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do this spring? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Experience the delights of Dinosaur World Live

Families can see Dinosaur World Live at The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, from Tuesday to Wednesday, June 4-5.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Looking for fun days out with the kids?

“Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World in this interactive new show for all the family (ages three and up).

“Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

“Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan and Segnosaurus, to name a few!”

Shows are at 4.30pm with an additional 10.30am performance on the Wednesday.

Tickets cost £14. Call the box office on 01403 750220.

Caterpillar celebrates 50th birthday at The Hawth

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show heads to The Hawth Theatre in Crawley on Sunday, June 9 (3pm).

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller and based on the books by author/illustrator Eric Carle, the production features 75 adorable puppets. These include Brown Bear, ten Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, who is celebrating his 50th birthday this year.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969 and has sold more than 43 million copies worldwide.

Tickets cost £13.50. Call the Hawth box office on 01293 553636.

You’ll laugh your pants off at this zany family show

Big Wooden Horse and Nick Brooke Limited present Aliens Love Underpants at Horsham’s Capitol on Monday, May 27.

The show is suitable for ages three and up.

This zany and hilarious tale is based on the best-selling children’s book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort. It has been adapted for the stage by Adam Bampton-Smith.

A spokesperson said: “With stunning effects, madcap action, original music (and lots of aliens of course) this fantastically fresh and funny production will delight the whole family.” There are performances at 11am, 2pm and 4pm. Tickets cost £14. Call the box office on 01403 750220.

The perfect gig for the little divas in your life

Four enormously talented girls are set to perform pop songs from all your favourite female stars in one fabulous show this month.

Pop Divas Live! is at The Capitol, Horsham, on Wednesday, May 29 (6pm).

The concert will feature tunes by Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Beyonce, Meghan Trainor and Nicki Minaj.

A spokesperson said: “With dazzling choreography, state-of-the-art videos and superb vocals Pop Divas Live! is the perfect pop concert experience for the little divas in your life.”

Tickets cost £16. Call 01403 750220.