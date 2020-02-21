Free Brighton Festival performances in Crawley

This May the Brighton Festival comes to Crawley for the first time.

On Saturday May 9 the town will host three free fantastic family performances in Queens Square, featuring some of the UK’s most innovative outdoor companies.

Middle Child. Photo by The Other Richard

A Weekend Without Walls takes place from noon-6.30pm and includes hip hop and circus, inspiring dance and an interactive augmented reality trail.

Crawley Borough Council and Brighton Festival have worked together to bring the events to town and are also looking at the potential of bringing more events to Crawley in the future.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “This is very exciting news for Crawley; it sounds like a wonderful free event for all the family.

“This is going to be a busy weekend for great events in the town as Run Gatwick returns for a third year on Sunday 10 May. There is no need to go anywhere else for your bank holiday weekend entertainment!”

The performances are as follows: Roll Play – Prepare to be amazed by Simple Cypher’s latest outdoor creation Roll Play, which breathlessly fuses hip-hop and circus.

Featuring Cyr wheel, group juggling, feel-good choreography and exceptional beats, three performers use intricate moves and agility to create a captivating, cheeky and effortlessly cool show challenging identity, status and societal roles

There Should Be Unicorns – Award-winning company Middle Child presents Luke Barnes’s There Should Be Unicorns, a family show about a young girl who sets out to change the world. Hip-hop, dance and theatre collide in this uplifting outdoor production, which asks: how can we be good when we’re caught up in what’s bad?

The Rascally Diner – Join Rufus Skumskins O’Parsley, a chef renowned for some of the world’s most disgusting dishes, for a TV special celebrating his restaurant’s 10th birthday. Inspired by the award-winning children’s book The Rascally Cake, LAStheatre’s family show for audiences aged five and above is full of fun, food and silly songs.