Sky Park Farm, West Harting

Sky Park Farm in West Harting is giving free entry from December 30 to January 3 as a thank you for the support which has been given to the deer park since it opened with its visitor centre in May.

It comes after Sky Park Farm had a visit from Father Christmas switched on the lights of its magnificent ten metre Christmas Tree.

The celebration, attended by 80 guests, included a magical walk through twinkling races, carols sung by Laines Performing Arts school choir, Silly Scott the magician wowing guests and a festive feast from The Grazing Rooms.

The Sky Park Farm team, all decked in elf costumes, were delighted to be able to host a small number of guests for their first Christmas event.

Victoria Noonan, owner, said: “It has been an incredible journey this year since opening the Visitor Experience in May, and hard to believe we only opened the Farm Shop, Butcher and The Grazing Rooms in mid-October.

“We were thrilled to be able to host a small magical Christmas event this year and hope to be able to extend the offer in future years”.

The event marked the start of the first Christmas season at Sky Park Farm, which also included wreath making workshops run by Lynne from The Flower Shed.

The Grazing Rooms team have created a delicious six course Festive Tasting Menu available Wednesday to Friday during Advent, which runs alongside the December menu celebrating seasonal dishes.