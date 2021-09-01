K2 Crawley set to host two-hour charity Zumbathon

Tickets to enter cost just £10 and every penny raised will be donated directly to The Christie Charitable Fund.

The charity event will be held at K2 Crawley on Friday, September 10, between 7pm and 9pm.

The Christie is an NHS Foundation charity that raise money to deliver projects, equipment, and improvement for Cancer care.

Working in partnership with Crawley Borough Council and Crawley Wellbeing, Zumba with James is delighted to invite people from across the area to come together for two hours to shake, shuffle, and show their support for The Christie Charitable Fund

Zumba with James was motivated to raise money for the Christie after a friend who recently passed away from Cancer had benefited from help from The Christie.

Everyone is welcome to attend this fantastic event, in a Covid secure environment. Zumba beginners through to Zumba regulars are all welcome to show their support, and have a great 2 hours of dance, fitness, and Fun and raise money for this worthy cause.

On the night there is also a fantastic raffle for the Christie, with many local companies from across the area having donated terrific prizes.

Tickets for the Zumbathon are available in advance at bookwhen.com/zumbawithjames.