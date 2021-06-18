Popular Crawley dog show set to return to Tilgate Park

PCA Pet Services’ Bark In The Park is heading to the Walled Garden in Tilgate Park on the weekend of July 10 with a plethora of fun activities to keep dogs and owners entertained.

The event will host a dog show with classes such as Best Rescue Dog, Waggiest Tail, and Most Handsome Dog.

Bark In The Park will have fun activities for puppies including agility events, a gun dog scurry, a trial known as Temptation Alley, and much more.

Bark In The Park will return to Tilgate Park for the fifth time next month. Picture courtesy of PCA Pet Services

There will also be a mini funfair for children and some food stalls, a bar and lots of various dog stalls.

Nikki Maynard, manager of PCA Pet Services, said: “We are very excited to bring the return of Bark In The Park to the people of Crawley

“We know that a lot of people got dogs and puppies over lockdown and feel that the people and pups of Crawley and surrounding areas deserve a fab day out!.

“We feel it will be a very much-needed day out for dog owners and their dogs after the last year of not being able to get out much during lockdown.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone and to having a bit of fun and normality back at the show.”

Next month’s event will be the fifth time Bark In The Park has visited Crawley, with previous events being well-received and well attended

Nikki was delighted to bring the show back to the town, albeit with restricted numbers.

She added: “We would just like to say how thrilled we are to be back at Bark In The Park and how excited we are to be able to put on this lovely dog show for all to enjoy.

“Previous shows have been a huge success with an average of 1,000 attendees per day. This year we are restricting numbers as we do not want any overcrowding.

“The feedback we've received in previous years has been very positive and we think people will be very pleased to see us back in the park again this year.

“We'd like to thank Tilgate Park for their support and help in bringing the show back this year.”