Quentin Blake exhibition continues at Nymans

A exhibition of the work of legendary illustrator, Sir Quentin Blake, continues at Nymans, throughout January,

Kindly on loan from Sir Quentin’s archive, the exhibition features illustrations from his self-penned stories, including the joyful antics of ‘The Story of the Dancing Frog’ and voyages of imagination in ‘The Green Ship’. There is also a chance to find out more about how Quentin draws, with a recreation of his studio and an opportunity to practise your drawing technique.

This event is free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue in Handcross, Haywards Heath.

Children welcome, must be accompanied by an adult.

Assistance dogs are welcome.

To find out more click here