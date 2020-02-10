Things to do in the Chichester and Bognor Regis areas this February half term

The February half term is nearly upon us and there are lots of fun events taking place to keep the children entertained.
Here are some of the events taking place in the Chichester and Bognor Regis area:
Amberley
Half term family activities and trail
Amberley Museum
February 19-23. Children can make their own cardboard marble maze and take part in a puzzle-based family trail across the 36 acres of the museum site in the South Downs, including railway and bus rides. Gift-aided tickets are £15 for adults, £13 for concessions and £8 for children aged 4-15, with under 5s free.
www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/2020-events
Arundel
Puddle jumping championship
Arundel Wetland Centre
February 15-23. The whole family can compete in a puddle jumping competition, with the best score of the children’s group winning a rainbow umbrella.
www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel/whats-on/soth-east-puddle-jumping-championship/5598
Billingshurst
Free disc golf and football session for kids
Lower Station Road Recreation Ground, Billingshurst
February 21. Free disc golf and football sessions from 2pm-4pm for children aged six to 15, hosted by local Neighbourhood Watch wardens.
To book, email sports.development@horsham.gov.uk with the names and ages of the children, relevant medical/disability information and contact phone numbers
Bognor Regis
The Bognor Regis Dance Festival
Alexandria Theatre
February 15-19. A fun dance competition for all ages. The morning session starts at 9am, the afternoon session at 1.45pm and evening session 6.45pm.
www.bognorregisdancefestival.co.uk
Exciting Science
Regis Centre
February 20. A fun and educational show full of fact-filled experiments. 1 hour 40 minutes including interval. Tickets £10.50 each or £40 for a family of four.
Buy your tickets at alexandratheatre.co.uk/event/exciting-science
Dance House
Regis Centre
February 26-27. A chance for Bognor Regis’ young dancers to share their passion and skills with an audience. Tickets £10 each or £5 for under 16s.
alexandratheatre.co.uk/event/dance-house-2020/2020-02-26
Chichester
Junior golf camps
Goodwood House
February 17-21. Three- or five-day camps for children to learn the basics and develop in confidence, and meet new friends. Children are divided into groups of no more than eight based on age and ability.
www.goodwood.com/golf/the-academy/junior-golf/junior-golf-camps
Treasured objects
Weald and Downland Living Museum, Singleton
February 17-21. Variety of activities including making a picture frame, button art, face painting and a trail around the museum,
www.wealddown.co.uk/events/winter-half-term-family-activities-2
Tennis Academy holiday camp
Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club
February 18-19. Children from seven to 17 can develop their tennis skills or join in with other activities, including rounders, football, quick cricket and water pistol shootouts.
chichestertennisacademy.co.uk/event/spring-half-term-tue-19th-feb-wed-20th-feb
Radical bodies (11+)
Pallant House Gallery
February 18. Exploring how ‘the nude’ is portrayed in art. Sketch your sculptural design ideas or complete clay sculptures. £35 per child.
pallant.org.uk/whats-on/february-half-term-radical-bodies
Space craft
The Novium Museum, Tower Street
February 18. Make your own star gazing telescope.
To book, visit chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/shows/873612019
Paint a city (6+)
Pallant House Gallery
February 19. Experiment with texture, colours and materials to paint a city. £35 per child.
pallant.org.uk/whats-on/february-half-term-paint-a-city-6
Space explorers
The Novium Museum, Tower Street
February 20. Learn all about what it’s like working in space.
To book, visit chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/shows/873612043
‘Terrific tales’ at Chichester Cathedral
February 21. Craft activities and a trail around the cathedral letting children discover many different places and objects before collecting a prize at the end. Tickets £2.50 per child.
www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/terrific-tales-family-activities
Pop art sculptures (6+)
Pallant House Gallery
February 21. Children over the age of 6 can explore different colours, textures and decorations to create fabric sculptures for a group exhibition. £35 per child.
pallant.org.uk/whats-on/february-half-term-pop-art-sculptures-6
Christian Youth Enterprises coffee afternoon
CYE Sailing Centre, Jubilee Building, Chidham
February 21. Hot drinks, cake and scenery. For children, a creche, craft activities, assault course or sessions in the tunnels. CYE charity shop will also be open for rummaging.
Mystery Warrior: The North Bersted Man exhibition
The Novium Museum, Tower Street
All week. Exhibition on the Iron Age warrior. Free entry.
www.thenovium.org/mysterywarrior
Pulborough
RSPB ‘Wild families’ nature trail
RSPB Pulborough Brooks
February 15-23. Follow the wildlife quiz trail and try challenge activities. Entry costs £6 per adult and £3 per child, or free for RSPB members.
ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-413408
South Downs Youth Action Day
RSPB Pulborough Brooks
February 17, 11am-3pm. A calendar of events to give 16-25 year-olds the chance to help protect and enhamce the national park’s heaths. Activities in Pulborough Brooks include wildlife camera making and birch popping.
For more information and to book, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/south-downs-youth-action-at-pulborough-brooks-tickets-89089040719
Free dodgeball session for kids
Pulborough Village Hall
February 19. Free dodgeball sessions from 2pm-4pm for children aged six to 15, hosted by local Neighbourhood Watch wardens.
To book, email sports.development@horsham.gov.uk with the names and ages of the children, relevant medical/disability information and contact phone numbers.
Brilliant birds event
RSPB Pulborough Brooks
February 19. Bird-spotting games and activities, with a hot chocolate on offer.
ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-449961
Sidlesham
Birds and crafts
RSPB Pagham Harbour, Sidlesham
February 18. Learn how to use binoculars and telescopes before discovering more about the birds and creating works of art.
ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-476583
Mini beasts and crafts
RSPB Pagham Harbour, Sidlesham
February 20. Learn about bugs in the reserve before creating your own creations to take home.
ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-476584
Long half day nature walk
Sidlesham RSPB centre then onto Medmerry
February 22. The walk starts at Sidlesham RSPB Centre at 9.30am then progresses around Selsey West Fields.
ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-237750