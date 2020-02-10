Things to do in the Chichester and Bognor Regis areas this February half term

The February half term is nearly upon us and there are lots of fun events taking place to keep the children entertained.

Here are some of the events taking place in the Chichester and Bognor Regis area:

Amberley

Half term family activities and trail

Amberley Museum

February 19-23. Children can make their own cardboard marble maze and take part in a puzzle-based family trail across the 36 acres of the museum site in the South Downs, including railway and bus rides. Gift-aided tickets are £15 for adults, £13 for concessions and £8 for children aged 4-15, with under 5s free.

www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/2020-events

Arundel

Puddle jumping championship

Arundel Wetland Centre

February 15-23. The whole family can compete in a puddle jumping competition, with the best score of the children’s group winning a rainbow umbrella.

www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel/whats-on/soth-east-puddle-jumping-championship/5598

Billingshurst

Free disc golf and football session for kids

Lower Station Road Recreation Ground, Billingshurst

February 21. Free disc golf and football sessions from 2pm-4pm for children aged six to 15, hosted by local Neighbourhood Watch wardens.

To book, email sports.development@horsham.gov.uk with the names and ages of the children, relevant medical/disability information and contact phone numbers

Bognor Regis

The Bognor Regis Dance Festival

Alexandria Theatre

February 15-19. A fun dance competition for all ages. The morning session starts at 9am, the afternoon session at 1.45pm and evening session 6.45pm.

www.bognorregisdancefestival.co.uk

Exciting Science

Regis Centre

February 20. A fun and educational show full of fact-filled experiments. 1 hour 40 minutes including interval. Tickets £10.50 each or £40 for a family of four.

Buy your tickets at alexandratheatre.co.uk/event/exciting-science

Dance House

Regis Centre

February 26-27. A chance for Bognor Regis’ young dancers to share their passion and skills with an audience. Tickets £10 each or £5 for under 16s.

alexandratheatre.co.uk/event/dance-house-2020/2020-02-26

Chichester

Junior golf camps

Goodwood House

February 17-21. Three- or five-day camps for children to learn the basics and develop in confidence, and meet new friends. Children are divided into groups of no more than eight based on age and ability.

www.goodwood.com/golf/the-academy/junior-golf/junior-golf-camps

Treasured objects

Weald and Downland Living Museum, Singleton

February 17-21. Variety of activities including making a picture frame, button art, face painting and a trail around the museum,

www.wealddown.co.uk/events/winter-half-term-family-activities-2

Tennis Academy holiday camp

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club

February 18-19. Children from seven to 17 can develop their tennis skills or join in with other activities, including rounders, football, quick cricket and water pistol shootouts.

chichestertennisacademy.co.uk/event/spring-half-term-tue-19th-feb-wed-20th-feb

Radical bodies (11+)

Pallant House Gallery

February 18. Exploring how ‘the nude’ is portrayed in art. Sketch your sculptural design ideas or complete clay sculptures. £35 per child.

pallant.org.uk/whats-on/february-half-term-radical-bodies

Space craft

The Novium Museum, Tower Street

February 18. Make your own star gazing telescope.

To book, visit chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/shows/873612019

Paint a city (6+)

Pallant House Gallery

February 19. Experiment with texture, colours and materials to paint a city. £35 per child.

pallant.org.uk/whats-on/february-half-term-paint-a-city-6

Space explorers

The Novium Museum, Tower Street

February 20. Learn all about what it’s like working in space.

To book, visit chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/shows/873612043

‘Terrific tales’ at Chichester Cathedral

February 21. Craft activities and a trail around the cathedral letting children discover many different places and objects before collecting a prize at the end. Tickets £2.50 per child.

www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/terrific-tales-family-activities

Pop art sculptures (6+)

Pallant House Gallery

February 21. Children over the age of 6 can explore different colours, textures and decorations to create fabric sculptures for a group exhibition. £35 per child.

pallant.org.uk/whats-on/february-half-term-pop-art-sculptures-6

Christian Youth Enterprises coffee afternoon

CYE Sailing Centre, Jubilee Building, Chidham

February 21. Hot drinks, cake and scenery. For children, a creche, craft activities, assault course or sessions in the tunnels. CYE charity shop will also be open for rummaging.

cye.org.uk/35th-events.html

Mystery Warrior: The North Bersted Man exhibition

The Novium Museum, Tower Street

All week. Exhibition on the Iron Age warrior. Free entry.

www.thenovium.org/mysterywarrior

Pulborough

RSPB ‘Wild families’ nature trail

RSPB Pulborough Brooks

February 15-23. Follow the wildlife quiz trail and try challenge activities. Entry costs £6 per adult and £3 per child, or free for RSPB members.

ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-413408

South Downs Youth Action Day

RSPB Pulborough Brooks

February 17, 11am-3pm. A calendar of events to give 16-25 year-olds the chance to help protect and enhamce the national park’s heaths. Activities in Pulborough Brooks include wildlife camera making and birch popping.

For more information and to book, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/south-downs-youth-action-at-pulborough-brooks-tickets-89089040719

Free dodgeball session for kids

Pulborough Village Hall

February 19. Free dodgeball sessions from 2pm-4pm for children aged six to 15, hosted by local Neighbourhood Watch wardens.

To book, email sports.development@horsham.gov.uk with the names and ages of the children, relevant medical/disability information and contact phone numbers.

Brilliant birds event

RSPB Pulborough Brooks

February 19. Bird-spotting games and activities, with a hot chocolate on offer.

ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-449961

Sidlesham

Birds and crafts

RSPB Pagham Harbour, Sidlesham

February 18. Learn how to use binoculars and telescopes before discovering more about the birds and creating works of art.

ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-476583

Mini beasts and crafts

RSPB Pagham Harbour, Sidlesham

February 20. Learn about bugs in the reserve before creating your own creations to take home.

ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-476584

Long half day nature walk

Sidlesham RSPB centre then onto Medmerry

February 22. The walk starts at Sidlesham RSPB Centre at 9.30am then progresses around Selsey West Fields.

ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-237750