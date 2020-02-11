Things to do in the Horsham, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill area this February half term

The February half term is nearly upon us and there are lots of fun events in the area taking place to keep the children entertained.
Here are some of the events taking place in the Horsham, Crawley, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill areas:
Billingshurst
Free disc golf and football session for kids
Lower Station Road Recreation Ground, Billingshurst
February 21. Free disc golf and football sessions from 2pm-4pm for children aged six to 15, hosted by local Neighbourhood Watch wardens.
To book, email sports.development@horsham.gov.uk with the names and ages of the children, relevant medical/disability information and contact phone numbers
Burgess Hill
Woodland wildlife workshops
Pets at Home, Burgess Hill
February 15-23. Workshops for children aged 5-11, teaching them all about woodland animals and how to help them during winter.
community.petsathome.com/store/burgess-hill/events/child-workshop/woodland-wildlife
Garden centre trail
Notcutts Garden Centre, Ditchling
February 15-23. Children can hunt for friendly gardening characters around the centre, and every explorer who finds all of them will get a free packet of giant sunflower seeds to grow at home.
Half term dance workshop
Birchwood Grove CP School, Burgess Hill
February 17. Inspired by the musical Cats and split into two age groups: age 5-8 years and 8-11.
vbdance.com/2020/01/21/february-half-term-dance-workshop-17-02
Crawley
Conversation with Chris Goodie
St. Bernadette’s Church Hall, Crawley
February 19. Chris gave up his job and spent a year searching for pittas, birds of the tropical forest. His talk is called The Jewel Hunter - A Year in Pursuit of Pittas.
ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-453878
Create and grow
Squire’s Garden Centres
February 17-21. Daily activities from 10am-4pm, including paint a ceramic bird feeder and a spring hunt competition.
https://www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk/shop/customer-events/year/2020/month/2/day/10/groupid/3032.html
Slime workshop
St Barnabas’ Church Hall
February 19. Everything provided to make slim, for ages four and up.
www.thecreationstation.co.uk/activities/slime-4-to-11-wednesday1400-crawley/2020-02-19
Art and craft workshop
Holy Trinity Church Tilgate
February 20. Mixed media children’s art workshop.
allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200018881660052
Haywards Heath
Multi activity holiday club
Dolphin Leisure Centre
February 17-21. Activities include swimming, racket sports, roller discos and more, for children aged 5-12. £25 a day.
www.placesleisure.org/centres/the-dolphin/centre-activities/children/holiday-activities/holiday-club-dolphin
Make nettle soup
Wakehurst, Kew Wild Botanic Garden
February 17-21. Forage for ingredients, listen to storytelling around a campfire and make nettle soup for lunch.
www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/february-half-term-fun
Mini bug hotel and green heart collage
Wakehurst, Kew Wild Botanic Garden
February 15-23. Collect a card from the visitor centre showing you what to look for and then create a decorative green heart to add the centre’s Show the Love collage. For ages 2+.
www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/february-half-term-fun
Explorer rucksacks
Wakehurst, Kew Wild Botanic Garden
February 15-23. Collect an explorer’s rucksack and prepare for a journey through the gardens.
www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/february-half-term-fun
Horsham
Sport, art and play day camps
Various locations
February 17-21. Choose a half day or full day of a mix of sport, art and play day activities for children aged five to 12.
To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk
Aladdin Jr performance
The Capitol
February 18-19. Performed by students from Showdown Theatre Arts. Tickets cost £12, £10 for concessions, or £40 for a family of four.
To book, visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com/whats-on/all-shows/showdown-theatre-arts-aladdin-jr
Techy Tots, ages 4–7
Horsham Museum
February 19. Children aged four to seven can use the latest tech toys to develop early coding skills. Tickets cost £8.
To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk and select Horsham Museum Children’s Activities
Pirates and Mermaids for 2–5 year olds
Horsham Museum
February 20. Play being a pirate on an adventure to find the mermaid’s treasure, then make a craft to take home. Tickets cost £7.
To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk and select Horsham Museum Children’s Activities
Minecraft-themed activities, ages 7+
Horsham Museum
February 20. Villager trading game, without screens. Tickets cost £8.
To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk and select Horsham Museum Children’s Activities
Spies and detectives
Horsham Museum
February 20. Use detecting skills to solve the mystery. For children aged five to 14. Entry costs £10.
To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk and select Horsham Museum Children’s Activities
Lego challenges
Horsham Museum
February 21. Children aged five to 14 can work at their own level to build creative solutions to a range of Lego challenges. Tickets cost £8.
To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk and select Horsham Museum Children’s Activities
Musical fun for ages 2–5
Horsham Museum
February 21. Sing songs, dance and play percussion instruments. Entry costs £7.
To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk and select Horsham Museum Children’s Activities
Creative printing for ages 7+
Horsham Museum
February 21. Learn printing techniques and produce prints. Tickets cost £10.
To book, visit ebooking.horsham.gov.uk and select Horsham Museum Children’s Activities
Horsham charity pancake races
Carfax, Horsham
February 20. Come and cheer on the teams racing through the Carfax from midday.
www.discoverhorshamdistrict.co.uk/horsham-time-well-spent/2020-events/get-involved-charity-pancake-race
Pulborough
RSPB ‘Wild families’ nature trail
RSPB Pulborough Brooks
February 15-23. Follow the wildlife quiz trail and try challenge activities. Entry costs £6 per adult and £3 per child, or free for RSPB members.
ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-413408
South Downs Youth Action Day
RSPB Pulborough Brooks
February 17, 11am-3pm. A calendar of events to give 16-25 year-olds the chance to help protect and enhamce the national park’s heaths. Activities in Pulborough Brooks include wildlife camera making and birch popping.
For more information and to book, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/south-downs-youth-action-at-pulborough-brooks-tickets-89089040719
Free badminton session for kids
Pulborough Village Hall
February 18. Free badminton sessions from 10am-12pm for children aged six to 15, hosted by local Neighbourhood Watch wardens.
To book, email sports.development@horsham.gov.uk with the names and ages of the children, relevant medical/disability information and contact phone numbers
Free dodgeball session for kids
Pulborough Village Hall
February 19. Free dodgeball sessions from 2pm-4pm for children aged six to 15, hosted by local Neighbourhood Watch wardens.
To book, email sports.development@horsham.gov.uk with the names and ages of the children, relevant medical/disability information and contact phone numbers
Brilliant birds event
RSPB Pulborough Brooks
February 19. Bird-spotting games and activities, with a hot chocolate on offer.
ww2.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/details.aspx?id=tcm:9-449961
Warnham
Winter Wildlife Children’s Fun Day
Warnham Local Nature Reserve February 19. Children and parents can join the team for a day in the visitor’s centre and in the reserve. Tickets cost £3 per child.
To book, call 01403 756238 and for more information visit www.discoverhorshamdistrict.co.uk/whats-on/events/winter-wildlife-fun-day