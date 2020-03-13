West Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, March 13-19

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at Whiteman’s Green Car Park (on B2115, Cuckfield, RH17 5HX, TQ300257). 5 mile HDC walk south of this pretty village. Several stiles and slopes. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Margaret 01403 262311.

CONCERTS

Marisha Wallace: 7.30pm, £26.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

STAGE

Treasure Island: Friday to Sunday, 7pm (Sat & Sun 3pm), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Fri £12 (discounts £10), family of four £38. Sat & Sun 3pm £10. Sat & Sun 7pm £14 (discounts £12), family of four £42.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10.30am in the car park opposite Scarlett Arms, Walliswood (RH5 5RD). 3.5 mile HDC walk includes passing through Surrey Wildlife Trust conservation area and the tiny hamlet of Mayes Green. One steep incline. Views to Leith Hill. No dogs. 1 hr 45 mins. Pauline 07779 671568 or Douglas 01403 268807.

CONCERTS

Elvis in Vegas: 7.30pm, £18.50-£21.50, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

Horsham Symphony Orchestra: 7.30pm, £16, concessions (over 60) £14, students/under 18s £5, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Mark Elvin – On This Day, In This Life (world premiere). Mozart – Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major K219. Dvořák – Symphony No. 6 in D major, Op. 60.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra: Beethoven – Celebrating 250 years. 7.30pm, £18-£32 (children £10), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Fidelio – Overture, Piano Concerto No.2, Symphony No.6, ‘pastoral’. Conductor Pierre Vallet. Piano Elizabeth Sombart Piano.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10.30am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 miles HDC Health walk, some of it will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy. No dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band: 3pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

COMMUNITY

Fledgling night: 7.30pm with refreshments and raffle, £5, Yapton & Barnham Pioneer Centre, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

COMMUNITY

Horsham Holistic Health: Mind, Body and Spirit group. Talk – Freedom To Be You by Azmina Jiwa, 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham. Cost £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or 07857545678.

WALK: Meet 11am at Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane, BN44 3RJ (TQ176113). 2 mile HDC walk, includes some stiles and inclines. Can be muddy, please wear sensible footwear. Toilets in Health Centre. 75 mins. Ann 01903 297553 / Jacky 01903 815543.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

STAGE

In Body: Dotdotdot Dance Company. £16, (discounts £14), 7.45pm, studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Three strikingly dynamic flamenco dance pieces that give a fresh perspective on the elements that make up flamenco.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am in The Half Moon pub car park at Warninglid cross roads (RH17 5TR TQ250260). 6 mile HDC walk along the High Weald Landscape Trail to Slaugham. Some stiles. Can be wet and muddy. No dogs. Excellent food and drink in the pub afterwards. 2 hrs 45 mins. Geoff 01403 258180

LATER

COMMUNITY

JUNKTIQUE, COLLECTABLES & CLUTTER SALE: Saturday, March 21. Donation will be made to Macmillan Cancer Care. West Chiltington Village Hall, RH20 2PZ, 10.15am-12.30pm (no public admission before 10.15am). Adults £1, children under 16 free. Refreshments, cake, plant and produce stall. Sellers from 9.15am. Tables £10 and must be booked in advance. Call 01798 813608 (07803-658377) or 813787.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Onward (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 7.30; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.35, 4.15, 7.00. Military Wives (12A) Fri-Thu 5.15, 8.00. Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Sat & Sun 1.30.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): IMAX 2D: 1917 (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 6.00. 1917 (15) Fri 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 8.00; Sat & Sun 1.40, 4.40, 8.00; Mon & Wed 11.00, 1.45, 4.40, 8.00; Tue 1.30, 4.30, 8.00; Thu 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.45. Hindi: Angrezi Medium (12A) Fri, Sun & Mon 7.00; Sat 8.15; Tue 8.40; Wed 7.10. Bad Boys For Life (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.20. Bloodshot (tbc) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.00, 3.40, 6.20, 9.00; Sat & Sun 3.40, 6.20, 9.00; Thu 1.10, 3.50, 6.30, 9.10. Dark Waters (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 1.50, 4.45, 7.40; Sat & Sun 12.45, 4.45, 7.40; Mon 1.50, 4.45, 7.10; Thu 1.00, 4.10, 8.15. Dolittle (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 4.20; Sat 11.50, 2.20, 4.30; Sun 11.20, 1.50, 4.20; Thu 5.00. Unlimited Screening: Dream House (PG) Mon 7.45. Fantasy Island (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.00, 1.30, 6.40, 9.20; Sat & Sun 6.40, 9.20; Thu 2.20, 9.00. Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 8.50; Thu 11.40. Metropolitan Opera: Der Fliegende Hollander (12A) Sat 4.55. Military Wives (12A) Fri & Sun 11.10, 12.30, 1.50, 3.10, 4.30, 5.50, 7.10, 8.30; Sat 11.10, 12.30, 1.50, 3.10, 5.50, 7.10, 8.30; Mon, Tue & Wed 11.10, 12.30, 1.50, 3.10, 4.30, 5.50, 8.30; Thu 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20. Misbehaviour (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.50, 2.30, 5.10, 7.50; Thu 11.40, 2.20, 5.00, 7.40. My Spy (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.20; Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.20; Thu 10.50, 12.40, 3.10, 5.40, 8.10. 4DX 3D: Onward (U) Fri & Sat 11.20, 2.00, 4.40, 7.10; Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.20, 2.00, 4.40, 7.10, 9.50. IMAX 2D: Onward (U) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.40, 3.20; Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.40, 3.20. Onward (U) Fri, Tue & Wed 12.00, 2.40, 4.00, 5.30, 8.10; Sat & Sun 10.40, 12.00, 1.20, 2.40, 4.00, 5.30, 8.10; Mon 12.00, 2.40, 4.00, 5.20, 8.10; Thu 11.50, 1.00, 2.30, 3.40, 5.10, 6.20, 7.50. Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.40, 3.10, 5.40; Sat & Sun 10.10, 11.40, 12.40, 2.10, 3.10, 5.40; Thu 12.45, 3.15, 7.45. The Call Of The Wild (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00, 11.15. The Hunt (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 9.10; Thu 12.30, 3.15, 6.00, 8.50. IMAX 2D: The Invisible Man (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 8.40. The Invisible Man (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 12.30, 3.30, 6.20, 7.30; Mon 12.20, 3.20, 6.10, 7.30; Thu 11.50, 2.40, 5.30, 7.10, 8.30. Movies For Juniors: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat & Sun 10.15. Movies For Juniors: Spies In Disguise (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. Movies For Juniors: Spycies (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Royal Opera House: Fidelio (12A) Tue 7.15. Unlimited Screening: The Mandalorian: Chapter 1 (12A) Tue 7.00. A Quiet Place Double Bill (tbc) Wed 7.00. 4DX 2D: A Quiet Place Part II (tbc) Thu 11.20, 1.50, 4.20, 6.50, 9.20. IMAX 2D: A Quiet Place Part II (tbc) Thu 12.30, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00. A Quiet Place Part II (tbc) Thu 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 7.30, 8.40.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Royal Opera House Live: Fidelio (12A) Tue 7.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Onward (U) Fri, Mon & Wed 2.40, 5.15, 7.50; Sat & Sun 12.20, 3.00, 5.15, 7.50; Tue & Thu 2.40, 5.15. Military Wives (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 3.00, 5.40, 8.20; Sat & Sun 5.40, 8.20; Tue 1.25, 4.10, 7.50; Thu 3.00, 5.40, 7.50. Misbehaviour (12A) Fri-Thu 2.50, 5.25, 8.00. Kids Crew: Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: Spies In Disguise (PG) Sat 10.20. Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Sat & Sun 12.35. Dolittle (PG) Sat & Sun 12.45. The Call Of The Wild (PG) Sat & Sun 3.00. Royal Opera House Live: Fidelio (12A) Tue 7.15. Silver Screen: Blinded By The Light (12A) Wed 10.30. A Quiet Place Part II (15) Thu 8.20.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Military Wives (12A) Fri 11.00, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 2.15; Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 7.45; Mon 12.15, 3.00, 5.35, 8.05. Onward (U) Fri 10.45, 2.15, 5.15; Sat 1.45, 4.45; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.15. The Elephant Man (12A) Fri & Sat 8.15; Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 8.00. Family Film Fun: Spies In Disguise (PG) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Screening: Onward (U) Sat 11.00. Metropolitan Opera Live: Der Fliegende Hollander (12A) Sat 4.55. Dolittle (PG) Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.00. FHSE: Parasite (15) Mon 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Box Office Babies: Dolittle (PG) Tue 10.30. 2040 (PG) Wed 11.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Misbehaviour (12A) Fri 12.40, 3.00, 8.15; Sat 11.15, 2.15, 8.00; Sun 11.30, 4.30, 7.45; Mon 4.15, 8.30; Tue 5.30, 8.45; Wed 6.10, 8.00; Thu 2.30, 8.15; Silver Screen: Tue 12.15; Baby Club: Wed 10.30. Onward (U) Fri 3.20, 5.00, 6.00; Sat 10.00, 12.30, 3.10, 5.45; Sun 10.15, 2.15, 5.00, 6.45; Mon 10.45, 1.30, 5.00; Tue 11.50, 4.15, 6.00; Wed 11.30, 3.30, 4.30; Thu 10.40, 4.45. Military Wives (12A) Fri 12.10, 5.30, 7.40; Sat 10.45, 5.00, 7.30; Sun 10.45, 4.00, 7.15; Mon 12.00, 5.45, 7.40; Tue 10.30, 2.30, 8.00; Wed 10.00, 2.10, 8.40; Thu 11.45, 1.45, 7.30. Dark Waters (12A) Fri 2.00; Sat 8.30; Sun 1.00; Mon 11.00, 7.00; Tue 3.00; Thu 5.15. Emma (U) Fri 11.10; Mon 2.45. The Invisible Man (15) Fri 8.45; Sat 4.30; Sun & Wed 1.30; Mon 2.00; Tue 1.15. Parasite (15) Sat 1.30; Wed 5.00. Royal Opera House Live: Fidelio (12A) Tue 7.00. 1917 (15) Wed 12.45. A Quiet Place Double Bill (15) Wed 7.15. A Quiet Place Part II (tbc) Thu 11.15, 1.15, 3.45, 6.15, 8.45.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Fishermen’s Friends (12A) Sun 3.00.