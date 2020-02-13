West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, February 13-19

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: A talk by Dr Michael Signy on ‘Rivets, Repairs and Replacement Handles’. Dr Signy is a retired GP who has been collecting a variety of ceramics since 1960. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, at 10.35am. Doors open 9.45am with coffee and tea served until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 452804), entrance £8. Entrance is free for anyone attending for the first time. Visit hhcg.org.uk.

Mannings Heath Horticultural Society: An illustrated talk on the remarkable story of Ernest Shakelton, the famous Antarctic explorer. The speaker is Michael Smith. 7.45pm, Mannings Heath Village Hall, all welcome, free entry.

FILM

Horsham Film Festival 2020 Awards Night: 7.30pm, £10, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Frog & Nightgown, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

COMMUNITY

Meeting of Horsham French Club: 7.30pm, Roffey Millennium Hall. There will be a talk about Brittany. Refreshments provided. Visit www.horshamfrenchclub.org.uk.

WALK: Meet 11am in the Southwater Visitor Centre car park of the Country Park (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and return via the Downs Link. No stiles. Can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. No parking charge applies until 31st March. Sorry no dogs. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

Five Chambers Full: The Potters, Burgess Hill, 9pm-11pm.

Iron Tyger: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm-11pm.

Paul Cassey: The Red Deer, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Pocket Rockit: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 8.30pm-11.30pm.

Paul Stanworth: The Stout House, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

Tubesnake Boogie Band: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Open Mic: Warnham Comrades Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

Amanda Rose: The Tipsy Fox, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Kyla Brox Duo: 7.45pm, £16 (unreserved). In association with Crawley Blues Club. Studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

STAGE

5 Soldiers: 7.30pm, £16, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. 5 Soldiers: The Body is the Front Line by Rosie Kay Dance Company in association with The British Army.

Murder at the Mason Hotel: Valentine’s Night Murder Mystery Dinner. 7pm, £47.50 (includes an arrival drink and a Valentine’s themed three-course set menu), Spotlight restaurant, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

COMEDY

Lucy Porter – Be Prepared: 8pm, £18 (discounts £16), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

GIGS

Singles Night with Stephen Leppard: The Crown, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

Something Else Duo: The Holmbush Inn, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Jukebox 6: The King’s Head, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

Startled Hamsters: The Partridge, Partridge Green, 8pm-11pm.

Plain English: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Santa Fe: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8.30pm-11pm.

The Quicks: The Tipsy Fox, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

The Blockheads: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

California Dreamin’: 7.30pm, £24.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Geaturing the greatest hits from the flower power era with the music of The Mamas & the Papas and more.

STAGE

High School Musical Jr: 2pm, 7pm, £12-£15 (family £49), Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

COMEDY

Barnstormers Comedy: 7.30pm, £10, studio, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. John Newton, Pierre Hollins and Richard Morton.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10:30am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 mile HDC Health walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Miniatures: Clarinet and String Quintets, 3pm, £18 (children £5), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

Jazz Lunch with Shireen Francis: 12pm-2.30pm, £26.95, studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

GIGS

Horsham Folk Club: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Mike Dobie: The Bear, Horsham, 4pm-7pm.

Tailspin: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 4pm-7pm.

The Hangover Session: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

Sunday Session: Liam Carter, Queen’s Head, Barns Green, 4pm-7pm.

STAGE

Decades: 1pm, 5pm, £13-£15 (kids £5.50), Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at the Denbies Hillside National Trust car park on Ranmore Common Road, RH5 6SR (TQ141503). NOTE: Parking charge for non National Trust members. 5 mile HDC walk on the North Downs Way to Westhumble chapel. Some steep hills and possibly mud. Well behaved dogs under close control welcome. 2 hrs 15 mins. Graham 07894 735532.

CONCERTS

Thriller Live: Mon-Thu 7.30pm, Fri 5pm and 8.30pm, Sat 4pm & 8pm, £37.50-£39.50 (group discounts available), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

GIGS

Jazz Jam: The King’s Arms, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

Warnham Jazz Club: Warnham Comrades Club, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

A Wonderfully Wicked Week: Musical In A Week (12-18 years), Monday to Friday, 10.30am-3.30pm. Workshop ticket: £110 (THYT £100) includes three free tickets to the performance on Feb 21, 5pm). Studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Showdown Theatre Arts – Aladdin Jr: Tuesday to Wednesday, 3pm and 7pm, £12, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

WrestleForce presents: An Evening of Live Wrestling, 7pm, £13-£16 (family £49), Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10:30am at bandstand in Carfax (RH12 1FD). Choose a 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths (incline under Albion Way) around Horsham park and pond. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Stop for coffee in Conservatory Café. Dogs on a lead. Emmy 01403 255517 / Wyn 01403 256630 / Doreen 01403 230293.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Shark in the Park: 2pm, £9-£13 (family £44), Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): NT Live: Cyrano De Bergerac (PG) Thu 7.00. NT Live Encore: Cyrano De Bergerac (PG) Mon 7.30. Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Fri 5.45; Sat-Wed 11.45, 2.25, 5.45; Thu 1.00, 4.00, 5.30. Dolittle (PG) Fri 5.05; Sat-Wed 12.25, 3.05, 5.05; Thu 12.00, 2.45. 1917 (15) Fri-Wed 7.45; Thu 8.15. Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG) Fri-Wed 8.20.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): IMAX 2D: 1917 (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 4.40; Wed & Thu 5.00. 1917 (15) Fri 12.00, 3.00, 8.00; Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.40, 2.30, 8.20; Wed 10.50, 1.40, 8.20; Thu 10.30, 1.20, 8.20. Polish: 365 Days (tbc) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 8.30. Bad Boys For Life (15) Fri 12.50, 5.30; Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 5.30, 9.00; Wed & Thu 9.00. IMAX 2D: Birds Of Prey (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.20, 2.00, 7.30; Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.20, 7.40. Birds Of Prey (15) Fri 12.40, 3.20, 6.00, 8.40; Sat, Sun & Mon 12.40, 3.20, 5.00, 6.00, 8.50; Tue 12.40, 3.20, 5.00, 6.10, 8.50; Wed 12.20, 3.00, 4.30, 5.50, 8.40; Thu 12.20, 3.00, 4.20, 5.50, 8.40. Dolittle (PG) Fri 12.10, 2.40, 5.10, 7.40; Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.30, 12.10, 1.00, 2.40, 3.30, 5.10, 6.00, 7.40; Wed & Thu 10.30, 12.00, 1.00, 2.30, 3.30, 5.00, 6.00, 7.30. Emma (U) Fri 11.50, 1.40, 4.30, 7.20; Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.50, 1.40, 4.30, 7.20; Wed 11.30, 1.50, 4.50, 8.00; Thu 11.30, 1.40, 4.50, 8.00. Ghost: 30th Anniversary Re-Issue (12A) Fri 6.30. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat 11.10. Like A Boss (15) Fri 5.50, 8.50. Korean: Parasite (15) Fri 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 8.10; Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 2.10, 5.10, 8.10; Wed & Thu 5.10, 8.30. Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue (U) Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.20. Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Fri-Thu 11.00, 12.20, 1.30, 2.50, 4.00, 5.20, 6.30, 7.50. Spycies (PG) Fri 11.10, 3.00; Sat 10.10, 2.20; Sun, Mon & Tue 11.40, 2.20; Wed 11.20, 2.40. Thu 11.10, 2.40. The Lost Boys (15) Fri 9.15. The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG) Fri 3.40; Sat, Sun & Mon 11.30, 7.45; Tue 11.30; Wed 7.20. Movies For Juniors: Playing With Fire (PG) Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sun, Wed & Thu 10.00; Mon & Tue 10.10. Unlimited Screening: Dark Waters (12A) Tue 7.45. The Call Of The Wild (tbc) Wed & Thu 10.10, 12.40, 3.10, 5.40, 8.10. NT Live: Cyrano De Bergerac (15) Thu 7.00.

New Park (01243 786650): Bombshell (15) Fri 12.45; Sat 8.45; Sun 12.15; Mon & Wed 6.00; Tue 8.45; Thu 2.00. Just Mercy (12A) Fri 3.15; Sat 5.45; Sun 8.15; Mon 3.15; Tue 12.45; Thu 4.15. Weathering With You (12A) Fri 6.00; Sat 12.45; Tue 3.30. Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (15) Fri 8.30. Be Natural: The Untold Story Of Alice Guy Blaché (PG) Sat 3.15. ROH: La Bohème (PG) Sun 2.45. Knives Out (15) Sun 5.30; Mon 8.30; Wed 3.15. Spies In Disguise (PG) Mon & Wed 1.00; Thu 11.45. Long Day’s Journey Into Night (12A) Tue 6.00; Wed 8.30. NT Live: Cyrano De Bergerac (15) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Downton Abbey (PG) Sat 2.00, 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): IMAX 2D: 1917 (15) Fri-Thu 4.50. 1917 (15) Fri & Sat 12.00, 1.40, 2.50, 5.50, 7.10, 8.40, 10.00; Sun, Mon & Tue 12.00, 1.40, 2.50, 5.50, 7.10, 8.40; Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.50, 8.30. Polish: 365 Days (tbc) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 8.30. Bad Boys For Life (15) Fri 12.10, 3.10, 5.50, 8.50; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10, 3.10, 6.00, 8.50. 2D SCREENX: Birds Of Prey (15) Fri & Sat 10.30, 1.20, 4.10, 7.00, 9.40; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.30, 1.20, 4.10, 7.00. IMAX 2D: Birds Of Prey (15) Fri & Sat 11.30, 2.10, 7.40, 10.20; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.10, 7.40. 4DX 2D: Birds Of Prey (15) Fri & Sat 9.00; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 6.20, 9.00. Birds Of Prey (15) Fri 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 6.20, 8.20, 11.00; Sat 12.20, 3.00, 5.00, 5.40, 6.20, 8.20, 11.00; Sun, Mon & Tue 12.20, 3.00, 5.00, 5.40, 8.20; Wed & Thu 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20. Dolittle (PG) Fri 10.50, 11.40, 12.30, 1.20, 2.10, 3.00, 3.50, 5.30, 8.00; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.50, 11.40, 12.30, 1.20, 2.10, 3.00, 3.50, 5.30, 6.20, 8.00. Emma (U) Fri-Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.10, 8.10. Frozen II (U) Fri-Thu 10.00. Ghost: 30th Anniversary Re-Issue (12A) Fri 8.40. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Sat 10.15. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri 10.00, 12.45; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.00, 12.50. Like A Boss (15) Fri 4.40, 6.50, 9.00, 11.00. Korean: Parasite (15) Fri 4.45, 10.50; Sat 4.45, 7.45, 10.50; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.45, 7.45. Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.20, 12.00; Wed & Thu 10.20. Movies For Juniors: Playing With Fire (PG) Fri-Thu 10.00. 4DX 2D: Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Fri & Sat 10.40, 1.10, 3.40, 6.10; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.40, 1.10, 3.40. Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Fri & Sat 11.30, 12.20, 2.00, 2.50, 4.30, 5.20, 7.50; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 12.20, 2.00, 2.50, 4.30, 5.20, 6.10, 7.50. Spycies (PG) Fri 10.10, 12.40, 3.10; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.30. The Gentlemen (18) Fri 3.30, 8.00, 10.40; Sat 3.50, 5.50, 9.10, 10.40; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.50, 6.30, 9.10. The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG) Sat, Sun & Mon 7.30; Wed 7.10; Thu 8.30. The Lost Boys (15) Fri 6.10. Underwater (15) Fri 10.30; Sat 8.45, 10.30; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 8.45. Unlimited Screening: Dark Waters (12A) Tue 7.45. The Call Of The Wild (tbc) Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.30, 5.00, 7.30. NT Live: Cyrano De Bergerac (15) Thu 7.00.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Live: Cyrano De Bergerac (15) Thu 7.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Birds Of Prey (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 3.10, 5.45, 8.20; Wed & Thu 5.45, 8.20. Dolittle (PG) Fri 3.45; Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.45, 3.45; Sun 12.45, 3.15; Thu 12.45. Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Fri 2.20; Sat & Wed 12.40, 3.10; Sun, Mon & Tue 12.00, 2.20; Wed 12.40, 3.10; Thu 1.10, 3.45. Emma (U) Fri 4.50, 7.50; Sat & Wed 12.55, 5.40, 8.30; Sun 12.25, 4.50, 7.50; Mon & Tue 12.55, 4.50, 7.50; Thu 12.55, 3.45. The Lighthouse (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 6.10; Sun 5.40. Like A Boss (15) Fri 8.35. 1917 (15) Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 8.35; Sun 8.05. Kids Crew: Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat 10.20. Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue (U) Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.35. Silver Screen: The Aeronauts (PG) Wed 10.30. The Call Of The Wild (PG) Wed & Thu 3.15. NT Live: Cyrano De Bergerac (15) Thu 7.00.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Emma (PG) Fri, Sat, 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Fri, Sun, 1.45, 4.45, 7.15; Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, 7.15; Thu 10.30, 1.45, 7.15. NT Live: Cyrano De Bergerac (15) Thu 7.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Birds Of Prey (15) Fri 4.30; Sat 5.30; Sun 11.45; Mon 11.30; Tue 4.40; Wed 3.00; Thu 4.00. Parasite (15) Fri 7.15; Sat 1.45, 8.00; Sun 3.45, 7.00; Mon 7.30; Tue 5.00, 8.10; Wed 1.40, 8.00; Thu 8.00. 1917 (15) Fri 5.50; Sat 5.00, 9.00; Sun 4.30, 8.15; Mon 5.00, 8.45; Tue 7.30; Wed 5.45, 8.30; Thu 2.15, 5.45. Dolittle (PG) Fri 10.00, 11.15, 2.10; Sat 11.00, 3.20; Sun 10.00, 1.45; Mon 10.00, 12.30, 2.15; Tue 9.50, 11.30, 3.00; Wed 11.15, 2.00; Thu 10.15, 12.30. The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG) Fri 3.00; Mon & Wed 4.30; Tue 12.15. Valentine’s Day: Ghost (12A) Fri 8.00. Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Fri 10.45, 12.30; Sat 10.00, 11.45, 2.30; Sun 11.00, 2.30; Mon 11.00, 1.50; Tue 11.00, 2.10; Wed 10.00, 12.30; Thu 10.00, 11.45, 3.00. Emma (12A) Fri 1.30, 5.00, 8.45; Sat 12.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 12.45, 5.15, 7.30; Mon 3.00, 5.50, 8.00; Tue 5.40, 8.40; Wed 5.00, 7.30; Thu 1.00, 5.00, 8.45; Silver Screen: Tue 1.45; Baby Club: Wed 10.30. NT Live: Cyrano De Bergerac (15) Thu 6.50.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Birds Of Prey (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 6.00, 8.00; Sat 6.00, 8.30; Sun 6.00. Dolittle (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.00, 12.40, 2.45. Sat & Sun 11.00, 12.40, 3.40. 1917 (15) Fri, Mon & Thu 8.30. Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 10.10, 12.20, 3.15, 5.45; Sat & Sun 10.10, 1.20, 3.15, 5.45; Tue 10.10, 3.15, 5.45. Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue (U) Fri, Mon & Tue 10.45; Sat & Sun 9.45; Wed & Thu 10.05, 1.45. Emma (U) Fri, Mon, 12.05, 3.00, 5.15, 8.15; Sat & Sun 12.10, 2.55, 5.40, 8.10; Tue 12.05, 5.15, 8.15; Wed & Thu 3.05, 5.15, 8.15. Weekend Morning Movie: Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. The Gentlemen (18) Sat 8.25; Wed 8.30. Bad Boys Of Life (15) Sun 8.25; Tue 8.30. Subtitled: Birds Of Prey (15) Sun 8.30. Subtitled: Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) Tue 12.20. Subtitled: Emma (U) Tue 3.00. The Call Of The Wild (PG) Wed & Thu 11.25.

Connaught (01903 206206): 1917 (15) Sat 5.40; Sun & Mon 8.40; Tue 5.40; Wed 12.15. Dolittle (PG) Fri 12.50, 3.15; Sat & Tue 10.00, 12.50, 3.15; Sun 10.15, 10.30, 12.50, 3.15; Mon 10.00, 1.20, 3.45; Wed & Thu 10.00, 10.30, 12.50, 3.15; Dementia Friendly: Tue 10.30. Emma (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Mon 3.00, 6.00, 8.45. Natural Born Killers (18) Fri 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Playing With Fire (PG) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Dolittle (PG) Mon 11.00. NT Live: Cyrano De Bergerac (15) Thu 7.00. Parasite (15) Fri 12.00, 5.40; Sat & Tue 12.15, 8.15; Sun 12.30, 5.40; Mon 12.15, 5.40; Wed 5.40, 8.40; Thu 12.15.