West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, February 6-12

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at The Green, Broadbridge Heath, junction of Old Guildford Road / Broadbridge Heath Road, RH12 3JY (TQ149317). Lay-by and on-street parking. 4.5 mile HDC walk, mostly level, along hard tracks (incl. Downs Link) and across fields. 2 stiles. May be wet and muddy. No dogs. 2 hrs 15 mins. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

Horsham Rocks Originals Showcase: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Open Mic: Queen’s Head, Barns Green, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

Zog:Thursday to Saturday, various times, £15.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Freckle productions and Rose Theatre Kingston present Zog by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

COMEDY

Alex Edelman: Just For Us, 7.45pm, £15 (discounts £13), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

Andy Parsons: 8pm, £15, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the car park above Barns Green Village Hall, enter by way of the car park outside the Village Hall which is marked by yellow road markings RH13 0PT. 2 miles HDC Health walk, firm underfoot on the outskirts of Barns Green. One gentle incline. Can be muddy. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins. Chatter 07720 714306.

GIGS

The Middlemen: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

Double Time: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes: The King’s Head, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

Liam Carter: The Stout House, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

GIGNITE: LAVDE, Atronach and Discounted, The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8pm-11pm.

The Quicks: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

GIGS

Bluesclub: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Nigel Bagge: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 9pm-11pm.

Red Mosquito: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Jake McKeon: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at the car park just off the Whiteways roundabout at the junction of the A29 and A284, BN18 9FD. 5 mile HDC walk incl. South Downs Way, Monarch’s Way, Bignor Hill and Houghton Forest. Views over Bury and Bignor. Includes a steep hill. Dogs welcome. 2.5 hrs. Mick 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

East Grinstead Town Mayors Charity Concert: 2pm, £10, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Join East Grinstead’s Town Mayor, Councillor Danny Favor for a fantastic afternoon of total entertainment showcasing a variety of great performers.

GIGS

Superstrings: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 1pm-3pm.

Horsham Folk Club: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Sunday Session: Strum ‘n’ Bass: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, 5.30pm-8pm.

Hotpot: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 4pm-7pm.

STAGE

Miss Pole Dance UK & Mr Pole Fitness UK: National Championships 2020, 3pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

COMEDY

Romesh Ranganathan: Work In Progress, 8pm, £17.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

COMMUNITY

Evening of mediumship: With medium Wendy Jack, 7.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham community hall, Murrels field, Yapton Road, Barnham.

FILM

Horsham Film Society: The Best of World Cinema, The Capitol, Horsham, 8pm. Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (UK 1960, 89 mins. Cert PG). A tribute to Albert Finney. 60 years on, this British New Wave classic that captured the despair of working-class life in post-war Nottingham has lost none of its edge. Guest membership available (tickets £5 on the door). Visit horshamfilmsociety.wix.com/horshamfilmsociety.

GIGS

Jazz Jam: The King’s Arms, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am in The Star Inn car park, Rusper (RH12 4RA, TQ206372). 5.8 miles HDC walk mostly flat through woods and farmland south towards Faygate via Lambs Green. Some stiles. Can be muddy in places. Good food and drink in the Star after the walk. No dogs. 2 hrs 45 mins. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm-11pm.

Joe Brown 60th Anniversary tour: 7.30pm, £33, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

STAGE

An Audience with Simon Reeve: 7.30pm, £29, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am Henfield Library, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. 2-3 mile HDC walk around the twittens, ginnells and snickets of Henfield. May be extended if walkers wish to walk further. No dogs. 1 hr. Anne 01273 493671.

FILM

Afternoon Tea at the Movies: West Side Story, 2pm, £5, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. A big score musical, based on the modern day Romeo and Juliet story.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, 8.30pm-11pm.

That’ll Be The Day: 7.30pm, £29.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

STAGE

Tony Stockwell: Psychic Medium, 7.30pm, £21-£24, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Dolittle (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.30; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.40, 5.20. 1917 (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 7.45; Sat & Sun 1.15, 7.15. The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.15; Sat & sun 4.15, 8.00.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): IMAX 2D: Birds Of Prey (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.30, 5.10, 8.00. Birds Of Prey (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.00, 12.50, 1.40, 3.30, 4.20, 6.10, 7.00, 8.50; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.40, 4.20, 7.00. Dolittle (PG) Fri-Thu 12.20, 2.50, 5.20, 7.50. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Sat 1.10; Sun 2.20. Kinky Boots – The Musical (12A) Sun 3.00. The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG) Fri, Mon & Thu 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 7.30; Sat & Sun 1.50, 4.40, 7.30; Tue 11.00, 1.50, 4.40; Wed 1.20, 4.10. Movies For Juniors: Missing Link (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue (U) Sat 10.30, 12.10; Sun 12.15. 1917 (15) Tue 7.30. Unlimited Screening: Military Wives (12A) Tue 7.45. Metropolitan Opera: Porgy And Bess (12A) Wed 7.00.

New Park (01243 786650): The Good Liar (15) Fri 12.30; Sat 3.45; Sun 12.30; Mon 3.30; Tue 12.45; Thu 5.45. Uncut Gems (15) Fri 3.00; Sun 2.45; Mon 6.00; Tue 6.15. A Hidden Life (12A) Fri 5.45; Sat 12.30; Sun 7.45; Mon 12.15; Tue 3.00; Wed 11.30; Thu 8.00. The Gentlemen (18) Fri 9.00; Sun 5.30; Tue 9.00; Wed 5.00. La Belle Epoque (15) Sat 6.00; Wed 2.45; Thu 3.15. Kinky Boots – The Musical (15) Sat 8.30. For Sama (18) Mon 8.45; Thu 1.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Downton Abbey (PG) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): 1917 (15) Fri & Sat 11.40, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20, 10.00; Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu 11.40, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Wed 1.20, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20. A Beautiful Day in The Neighbourhood (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.20, 8.40; Sat 2.30, 8.40; Sun 11.20, 8.40. Malayalam: Anjaam Pathiraa (15) Sun & Mon 7.30. Bad Boys For Life (15) Fri & Sat 12.10, 3.00, 6.00, 7.20, 8.50, 10.10; Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 12.10, 3.00, 6.00, 7.20, 8.50; Tue 12.10, 3.00, 6.00, 8.50. 2D SCREENX: Birds Of Prey (15) Fri & Sat 11.10, 1.50, 4.30, 7.10, 9.50; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.50, 4.30, 7.10. IMAX 2D: Birds Of Prey (15) Fri & Sat 11.50, 2.30, 5.10, 7.50, 10.30; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.50, 2.30, 5.10, 7.50. 4DX 2D: Birds Of Prey (15) Fri & Mon 1.10, 3.30, 6.30, 9.10; Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.10, 3.50, 6.30, 9.10; Tue, Wed & Thu 1.10, 3.50, 6.30, 9.10. Birds Of Prey (15) Fri & Sat 12.30, 3.10, 5.50, 8.30, 11.10; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.30, 3.10, 5.50, 8.30. Dolittle (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 12.40, 1.30, 3.10, 4.00, 4.50, 5.40, 6.30, 8.10; Sat & Sun 10.10, 11.00, 11.50, 12.40, 1.30, 2.20, 3.10, 4.00, 4.50, 5.40, 6.30, 8.10. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri 11.00, 5.00, 10.45; Sat 5.00, 10.45; Sun 5.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 5.00. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.40; Sat & Sun 10.40, 1.40, 4.40. Kinky Boots – The Musical (12A) Sun 2.00. Little Women (U) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.30. Hindi: Malang: Unleash The Madness (tbc) Fri, Sat, Tue, Wed & Thu 7.30. Korean: Parasite (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 10.50, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Rhythm Section (tbc) Fri 11.30, 11.00pm; Sat 11.00pm; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30. Spies In Disguise (PG) Sat & Sun 11.20. The Gentlemen (18) Fri 2.30, 6.00, 9.00; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.20, 6.00, 9.00. The Lighthouse (15) Fri 2.10, 10.40; Sat 10.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.10. The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG) Fri-Thu 12.20, 7.40. Underwater (15) Fri 11.30, 1.50, 4.20, 6.50, 9.20, 10.50; Sat 1.50, 4.20, 6.50, 9.20, 10.50; Sun 1.50, 4.20, 6.50, 9.20; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 1.50, 4.20, 6.50, 9.20. Movies For Juniors: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10. Frozen II Sing-A-Long (U) Sat 12.10. Frozen II (U) Sun 10.50. Movies For Juniors: Missing Link (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue (U) Sat 10.00, 11.40; Sun 10.30. Unlimited Screening: Military Wives (12A) Tue 7.45.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Kinky Boots – The Musical (12A) Sun 3.00. Exhibition On Screen: Leonardo: The Works (12A) Tue 7.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): 1917 (15) Fri-Thu 8.00. The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.40, 8.10; Sun 8.10. Richard Jewell (15) Fri-Thu 5.25. Birds Of Prey (15) Fri-Thu 2.45, 5.30, 8.15. Dolittle (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.00, 5.30; Sat 12.30, 3.00, 5.30; Sun 10.10, 12.30, 3.00, 5.30. Kids Crew: Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: Abominable (U) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat 10.20. Spies In Disguise (PG) Sat & Sun 12.35. Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue (U) Sat & Sun 1.00. Kinky Boots – The Musical (12A) Sun 3.00. Silver Screen: Mrs Lowry And Son (PG) Wed 10.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): The Peanut Butter Falcon (12A) Sun 4.00.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Metropolitan Opera Live Encore: Porgy And Bess (12A) Sun 2.00. Kinky Boots – The Musical (12A) Sun 7.30. Bombshell (15) Fri 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 7.45; Sun 8.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.45, 4.45, 8.15. 1917 (15) Fri 11.00, 2.15, 7.45; Sat 3.15, 8.20; Sun 4.45; Mon, Tue & Thu 2.15; Wed 2.15, 7.45. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 5.15; Sat 12.45, 5.55; Sun 2.15; Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. Family Film Fun: Abominable (U) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Screening: Bombshell (15) Sat 11.00. HFS: Saturday Night And Sunday Morning (PG) Mon 8.00. Box Office Babies Screening: JoJo Rabbit (12A) Tue 10.30.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): 1917 (15) Fri 2.00, 6.10, 7.40; Sat 11.30, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 10.45, 1.45, 5.15, 7.30; Mon 3.15, 5.30, 8.20; Tue 11.10, 5.40, 7.30; Wed 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Thu 1.30, 6.00, 8.00; Silver Screen: Tue 2.15. A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood (PG) Fri 11.15, 5.30; Sat 2.30; Sun 10.15, 4.15; Mon 12.30; Tue 1.45; Wed 10.40, 4.30; Thu 12.45. Little Women (U) Fri 12.30; Sat 8.15; Sun 1.00; Mon 4.40; Tue 11.45; Wed 1.20; Thu 11.15, 4.20. The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG) Fri 2.30, 8.20; Sat 12.15, 5.15; Sun 11.15, 7.00; Mon 11.45, 7.50; Tue 10.45, 4.40; Wed 12.15, 7.15; Thu 10.40, 2.30. Birds Of Prey (15) Fri 11.45, 3.30, 5.00, 9.00; Sat 11.00, 3.15, 6.00, 8.45; Sun 2.30, 4.45, 8.15; Mon 10.00, 2.45, 6.15, 8.50; Tue 3.00, 5.15, 8.30; Wed 3.15, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 10.15, 3.30, 5.20, 8.50; Baby Club: Wed 11.15.

Kinky Boots – The Musical (12A) Mon 1.45. Members’ Preview: Military Wives (12A) Tue 8.00. Galentine’s Day: Thelma And Louise (15) Thu 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): The Chambermaid (15) Thu 8.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Birds Of Prey (15) Fri, Wed & Thu 12.15, 2.50, 5.35, 8.35; Sat & Sun 2.15, 5.50, 8.30; Mon 2.30, 5.35, 8.00; Tue 12.10, 2.10, 5.20, 7.50. Dolittle (PG) Fri, Wed & Thu 3.20, 5.50, 8.20; Sat & Sun 10.15, 12.50, 3.15, 5.00, 8.00; Mon 12.00, 3.00, 5.15, 8.15; Tue 2.50, 5.00, 8.15. Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Weekend Morning Movie: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Frozen II Sing-A-Long (U) Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.45. Parent & Baby Screening: Dolittle (PG) Tue 12.00. Subtitled: The Gentlemen (18) Tue 12.20. Subtitled: Dolittle (PG) Tue 5.55.

Connaught (01903 206206): Kinky Boots – The Musical (12A) Sun 2.00. A Hidden Life (12A) Fri 5.00; Sat 11.30; Sun 2.15; Tue 8.00. The Lighthouse (15) Fri & Sun 5.45, 8.30; Sat 3.00, 8.40; Mon 5.45, 8.45; Tue 6.00, 8.30; Wed 3.00, 8.30; Thu 3.00, 5.45. Moonlight (15) Fri 8.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Addams Family (PG) Sat 10.15. South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut (15) Sat 8.30. Silver Screen: 1917 (15) Mon 11.00. Worthing Film Club: The Holy Mountain (18) Mon 8.15. NT: The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Wed 7.30.