West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, November 7-13

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

COMEDY

Ed Byrne: If I’m Honest... 8pm, £26.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Join Ed as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has any traits that are worth passing on to his children.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am Milton Heath and The Nower free car park (height restriction 2m), off Westcott Road, Dorking RH4 3JT. Undulating 5.5 miles HDC walk passing a pretty mill cottage and waterfall, before a steep climb up with good views to Ranmore and Box Hill. No stiles. No dogs. 2 hrs 45 mins. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

Showcase Thursdays: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Open Mic: Queen’s Head, Barns Green, 7.30pm-11pm.

Country Superstars: 7.30pm, £23.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. The show celebrates Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson and many more.

Ian Siegal – Unplugged: 7.45pm, £16, studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

STAGE

BROMANCE: Until November 9, £18 (concessions £10, prologue £5), Spigeltent, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

PRISM: Until November 9, various times, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk. Written and directed by Terry Johnson.

THE BUTTERFLY LION: Various times, tickets from £15, Miverva Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk. By Michael Morpurgo, a new adaptation by Anna Ledwich.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

COMMUNITY

Horsham French Club: Meeting in the Roffey Millennium Hall, 7.30pm. There will be a talk about ‘L’Histoire des pays celtes’. Refreshments provided.

WALK: Meet in the Visitor Centre car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 miles HDC Health walk along bridleways and country lanes and return via the Downs Link. No stiles but can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. The café and toilets at the Park will be open. Sorry no dogs. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERT

Songs from Ireland: 7.45pm, £13, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

GIGS

Open Mic: Warnham Comrades Club, 7.30pm-11pm.

Simulation Muse and The Runaway Killers: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-8pm.

The ‘Revamp’: Heat 1: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Red Mosquito: The Potters, Burgess Hill, 9pm-11pm.

STAGE

Dear Zoo Live: Friday 1.30pm and Saturday 11am and 2pm, £15, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. The timeless children’s classic book returns to the stage.

Q The Music Show: The James Bond Concert Spectacular. 7.30pm, £26.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Guest Compere: Caroline Bliss.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am car park of Warnham Village Hall of Hollands Way, RH12 3RH. 3 mile HDC walk to a wooded path, leading to farmland. Good views of the Sussex countryside. Returning via Warnham Manor and the deer farm and Baling Hill. Some slopes and stiles. Can be muddy. Well behaved dogs on a lead. 1 hour 45 mins. Liz 01403 263920 Simon 260599.

GIGS

Horsham Rocks Presents: Blue Mountain, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

Spanish Matinee: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8pm-11pm.

Liam Carter: The Tipsy Fox, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

The Guvnors: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Jo Harman: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

American Four Tops Show: 7.30pm, £26.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. A hit travelling Motown show.

STAGE

GO KID MUSIC: 3 Excellent Little Pigs, 10.30am, £8 (concessions £5), Spigeltent, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

Pitchy Breath Theatre Company: Time and Time Again... 7.30pm, £13, studio, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. A collection of new short plays from local writers.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10:30am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 miles HDC woodland walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No Dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’. 3pm, £20 (over 60 £17, children and students £10), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

GIGS

Horsham Folk Club: The Drill Hall, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

GO KID MUSIC: Pirate Adventure, 10.30am, £8 (concessions £5), Spigeltent, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

SHLOMO: Beatbox Adventure for Kids, 2pm, £12 (£5 concessions), Spigeltent, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am in the public car park adjacent to West Chiltington Village Hall, Mill Rd, RH20 2PZ, (TQ083179). 4 – 5 miles HDC walk exploring West Chiltington and the surrounding area. Moderate slopes, some stiles, no dogs please as several of the routes pass through fields with livestock. 2 hrs. Graham 07894 735532.

FILM

Horsham Film Society: 8pm, The Capitol, Horsham. Cold War, Poland 2018, 80 mins, Cert 15. Polish with English subtitles. Set against the background of the Cold War in the 1950s and 1960s in Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris, the film depicts an impossible relationship in impossible times. Guest membership available (£5 on the door). Visit horshamfilmsociety.wix.com/horshamfilmsociety.

GIGS

The Railway Times Acoustic Sessions: Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

42ND STREET – THE MUSICAL: 7pm, £16 (discounts £14), on screen, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

Neil Oliver: The Story of The British Isles in 100 places. 7.30pm, £26.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

GIGS

The Simon and Garfunkel Story: 7.30pm, £23.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

HAODS presents My Fair Lady: Tuesday to Saturday, 7.30pm (Sat 2pm, 7pm), The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Lerner & Loewe’s iconic and award winning story of a cockney flower girls transformation into an elegant lady.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

COMMUNITY

GEOLOGY LECTURE: Horsham Geological Field Club at the Forest School, Horsham, 7pm for 7.30pm. ‘Detecting and Monitoring Geohazards from Space...or a Welsh Collie, an Earthquake and a Mad Irishman’. Talk by Dr. Renalt Capes, Earth Metrics, Visitors very welcome (£2 at the door, students free). Details from Gill 01403 250371 or Craig 07714 004799.

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park at the Partridge Green Village Hall, RH13 8JY (TQ190191). 6.5 mile flat HDC walk to the west. Includes stiles and can be muddy. Past an 11th century Norman church in West Grinstead. No dogs please. 2 hr 45 mins. Mike 07855 502023

GIGS

Open Mic: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 8.30pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Lisa Mills: 7.45pm, £16, studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. In association with 22o5 Promotions and Crawley Blues Club.

STAGE

CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL: Until November 23, various times, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting with a talk by Suzanne Higgott. Titled ‘The story of the Italian Renaissance Maiolica told through Sir Richard Wallace’s magnificent collection at the Wallace Collection in London’. Suzanne is a curator of glass, limoges painted enamels and earthenware in the Wallace Collection. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, 10.35am. Doors open 9.45am with coffee and tea served until 10.20am. Non-members are very welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 452804), entrance £8. For anyone attending for the first time, entrance is free. Visit hhcg.org.uk.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Eight Bells, Bolney, 8.30pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Frog & Nightgown, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): The Good Liar (15) Fri-Thu 5.00, 8.20. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri-Thu 7.40. The Addams Family (PG) Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.30. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri-Thu 5.25. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat & Sun 12.35, 3.00.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Abominable (U) Sat 10.10, 12.40, 3.10; Sun 10.40, 1.10. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.00; Sat 11.00, 1.20, 3.40; Sun 11.20, 1.40, 4.00. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20, 4.40, 8.00; Sat 4.40, 8.00; Sun 4.50, 8.10. Joker (150 Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 8.50; Sun 3.30, 6.10, 8.50. Luce (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.10, 6.20, 9.00; Sat 7.40; Sun 6.20, 9.00. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50; Tue 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 8.10; Wed 11.00, 1.45, 4.30, 8.10. Midway (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.10, 8.15; Sat & Sun 10.50, 2.00, 5.10, 8.15. Sorry We Missed You (15) Fri, Mon & Thu 1.30, 8.10; Sat 9.20; Sun 7.40; Tue & Wed 1.30. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.40, 5.40, 8.40; Sat 10.50, 1.50, 5.40, 8.40. The Addams Family (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.50, 6.00; Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.40, 3.00, 5.20. IMAX 2D: The Aeronauts (PG) Fri-Thu 12.00, 2.30, 5.00, 7.30. The Aeronauts (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.30; Sat & Sun 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30. The Good Liar (15) Fri-Thu 12.30, 3.10, 5.45, 8.20. Movies For Juniors: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.15. Movies For Juniors: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat 10.20; Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: The Lion King (PG) Sat 10.10; Sun 10.30. Metropolitan Opera 2019-20: Madama Butterfly (12A) Sat 5.55. 42nd Street – The Musical (12A) Sun 2.00; Tue 7.30. Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (PG) Wed 7.30.

New Park (01243 786650): The Laundromat (15) Fri & Mon 1.15; Sat 1.30; Sun 8.45; Tue 12.45; Wed 2.45; Thu 12.30. Hitsville: The Making Of Motown (12A) Fri & Sat 3.30; Wed 4.45. Portrait Of A Lady In Fire (15) Fri 6.00; Mon 3.30. Joker (15) Fri & Mon 8.45; Sat 8.30; Sun & Wed 12.15; Tue 3.00; Thu 2.45. Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool (15) Sat 6.00; Mon 6.15. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Madama Butterfly (2019) (12A) Sun 2.45; Thu 7.30. The Swimming Pool (12A) Sun 6.30. School’s Out (15) Tue 5.45. 42nd Street (12A) Tue 8.00. The Swallows Of Kabul (15) Thu 5.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): NT Encore: One Man, Two Guvnors (12A) Tue 7.00. Yesterday (12A) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Abominable (U) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.10; Sat & Sun 11.10, 1.40, 4.10. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri 3.30, 5.45; Sat & Sun 10.50, 1.10, 3.30, 5.45; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.20, 3.30, 5.45. Doctor Sleep (15) Fri 1.50, 5.10, 7.00, 8.20, 10.00; Sat 10.30, 1.50, 5.10, 7.00, 8.20, 10.00; Sun 10.30, 1.15, 5.10, 7.00, 8.20; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.50, 5.10, 7.00, 8.20. Gemini Man (12A) Fri, Mon & Thu 12.40, 8.00; Sat 12.30; Sat 1.40, 3.15, 4.30, 6.00, 7.15, 8.45; Sun 12.30, 8.00; Tue & Wed 12.40. IMAX 2D: Joker (15) Fri & Sat 10.00. Joker (15) Fri 1.40, 3.15, 4.30, 6.00, 7.15, 8.45; Sun 3.15, 4.30, 6.00, 7.15, 8.45; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.40, 3.15, 4.30, 6.00, 7.15, 8.45. Luce (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50, 3.30, 6.20, 9.00; Sat & Sun 6.20, 9.00. 2D SCREENX: Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.10; Sat & Sun 10.20, 1.10. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri-Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50. 4DX 2D: Midway (12A) Fri-Thu 3.10, 8.50. Midway (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 12.20, 2.00, 5.10; Sat & Sun 10.40, 12.20, 2.00, 5.10. Sorry We Missed You (15) Fri, Mon & Thu 12.30, 8.40; Sat 8.00; Sun 8.40; Tue & Wed 12.30, 8.00. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri & Sat 12.10, 3.10, 4.20, 6.10, 7.20, 9.10, 10.20; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10, 3.10, 4.20, 6.10, 7.20, 9.10. The Addams Family (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.10, 2.30, 4.50, 6.15; Sat 10.00, 11.15, 12.15, 1.30, 2.30, 3.30, 6.15; Sun 10.00, 11.15, 12.15, 1.30, 2.30, 3.50, 4.50, 6.15. IMAX 2D: The Aeronauts (PG) Fri-Thu 11.40, 2.20, 5.00, 7.30. 4DX 2D: The Aeronauts (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.40, 6.20; Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.40, 6.20. The Aeronauts (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.40, 8.30; Sat & Sun 3.50, 8.30. The Good Liar (15) Fri-Thu 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.10. Zombieland: Double Tap (15) Fri, Mon & Thu 11.00, 1.30, 6.40, 9.15; Sat 8.40; Sun 6.40, 9.15; Tue & Wed 11.00, 1.30, 8.40. Movies For Juniors: The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: The Lion King (PG) Sat & Sun 10.30. Metropolitan Opera 2019-20: Madama Butterfly (12A) Sat 5.55. 42nd Street – The Musical (12A) Sun 2.00; Tue 7.00. Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (PG) Wed 7.30.

The Hawth (01293 553636): 42nd Street – The Musical (12A) Mon 7.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Doctor Sleep (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 4.15, 7.35; Sun 4.35; Tue 4.15. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri, Mon & Thu 1.35. The Addams Family (PG) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.40; Sat 12.30, 2.40; Sun 1.25, 2.30; Tue 1.25. The Good Liar (15) Fri-Thu 3.10, 5.45, 8.20. Midway (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 4.45, 7.50; Sun 3.35, 7.55; Tue 3.35, 7.45. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Sat & Sun 12.35. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat 2.10; Sun 10.20, 12.25. Kids Crew: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: The Lion King (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 10.20. 42nd Street – The Musical (12A) Sun & Tue 7.00. Judy (12A) Tue & Wed 1.40. Silver Screen: Late Night (15) Wed 10.30.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Aeronauts (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 2.15, 8.15; Sun 5.15. The Good Liar (15) Fri 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 5.15; Sun 8.15; Mon & Tue 1.45, 5.15; Wed & Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.45. All My Life’s Buried Here – The Story Of George Butterworth (tbc) Sat & Sun 2.00. 42nd Street – The Musical (12A) Sun 2.30, 7.30; Tue 7.30. HFS: Cold War (15) Mon 8.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): The Aeronauts (PG) Fri 1.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.45; Sat 3.40, 5.30, 9.00; Sun 1.20, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 2.30, 5.15, 8.45; Tue 12.00, 2.45, 6.00, 8.45; Wed 1.00, 5.00, 8.45; Thu 11.30, 2.45, 5.30, 9.00. The Good Liar (15) Fri 11.15, 2.00, 6.00, 8.00; Sat 1.00, 2.45, 5.00, 8.30; Sun 12.30, 3.15, 7.00; Mon 10.45, 6.00, 7.30; Tue 11.15, 2.00, 5.30, 7.45; Wed 2.30, 6.00, 7.45; Thu 2.15, 5.00, 7.45; Silver Screen: Mon 1.00; Baby Club: Wed 11.15. The Addams Family (PG) Fri 10.45, 3.45; Sat 10.00, 12.20; Sun 11.00, 2.10; Mon 3.45; Tue 3.40; Wed 10.45, 3.45; Thu 10.45, 4.15. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri & Thu 11.45; Sat 11.00, 2.00; Sun 11.20; Mon & Wed 11.30; Tue 12.30. Joker (15) Fri 5.00, 8.15; Sat 6.15, 8.00; Sun 4.00, 7.45; Mon 1.30, 4.30, 8.00; Tue 4.45, 8.15; Wed 2.00, 5.20, 8.20; Thu 1.15, 8.15. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat 10.30; Sun 10.10. 42nd Street – The Musical (12A) Sun 4.30. NT Encore: Fleabag (15) Thu 6.45.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Doctor Sleep (15) Fri, Tue & Wed 11.45, 5.00; Sat 5.20; Sun 8.00; Mon 7.45; Thu 12.00, 8.00. Joker (15) Fri 11.40, 2.20, 8.00; Sat 2.35, 8.00; Sun 2.35, 5.35; Mon 11.40, 2.55, 5.35; Tue & Wed 8.00; Thu 5.45. The Addams Family (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.40. The Good Liar (15) Fri 11.45, 3.00, 5.20, 8.30; Sat 12.05, 2.50, 5.25, 8.30; Sun 12.05, 3.00, 5.30, 8.30; Mon 2.30, 5.15, 8.30; Tue & Wed 11.30, 3.00, 5.20, 8.30; Thu 11.45, 3.15, 5.20, 8.30. Midway (12A) Fri 2.20, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 2.30, 5.30, 8.15; Sun 2.30, 5.20, 8.15; Mon 11.45, 2.15, 5.20, 8.15; Tue 2.00, 5.30, 8.15; Wed 2.00, 5.30, 8.15; Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Weekend Morning Movie: Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sat & Sun 10.05, 12.25. Parent & Baby Screening: The Good Liar (15) Mon 12.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Aeronauts (PG) Fri 12.00, 5.45; Sat 12.40, 6.10; Sun 12.10, 5.45; Mon 5.45; Tue 8.30; Wed 12.30, 6.00; Thu 12.00, 6.10. Dementia Friendly: The Aeronauts (PG) Tue 12.10. The Good Liar (15) Fri 2.30, 8.10; Sat 3.00, 8.30; Sun 3.00, 8.10; Mon 3.50, 6.15, 8.40; Tue 2.30, 5.00; Wed 2.50, 8.20; Thu 1.00, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Sat 10.15. Judy (12A) Sun 12.20, 8.00; Mon 12.15, 8.10; Tue 12.30; Wed 12.15, 5.40; Thu 3.30. 42nd Street – The Musical (12A) Sun 2.30; Tue 7.30. Official Secrets (15) Sun 5.30; Mon 1.20, 3.00; Tue 3.15, 6.00; Wed 3.00, 8.15. Silver Screen: The Aeronauts (PG) Mon 11.00.