West Sussex entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, October 24-30

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

GIGS

Stan’s Open Mic: Sophia’s Bar, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

A Few Good Men: Thursday to Saturday, 7.45pm (2.30pm Saturday matinee), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. A classic courtroom drama about the trial of two marines for complicity in the death of a fellow marine.

The Lady Vanishes: Until Saturday, 7.30pm, Thu & Sat mat 2.30pm, £24.50-£34.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

Tree and Wood: Until Sunday, 6.30pm and 8pm, £12.50-£15, Leonardslee Gardens, Horsham, 0871 873 3389, www.hdculture2019.co.uk. An immersive outdoor journey into sound and song for our love and fear of the forest. Produced by Jony Easterby in collaboration with Nathaniel Mann, Emily Williams, Matthew Olden, Pippa Taylor, Sam Robinson and Dim Productions.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

COMEDY

Seriously Funny Comedy Club: 8pm (doors 7.30pm), £9, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the Visitor Centre car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk. No stiles. Can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. No dogs. NOTE: £1.50 parking charge. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

Open Mic: Warnham Comrades Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

Apache Rose: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

Willie Austen & Paul Stenton: The Cricketers Arms, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

Banquet: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

Strobe: The Holmbush Inn, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Psycho Babble: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Alter Ego: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

COMMUNITY

Jumble Sale: 9.30am-11am, St. Barnabas Hall, Worth Road, Pound Hill, Crawley. Books, bric a brac, clothing, toys, refreshments available, etc. All welcome. Admission 50p, children free.

WALK: Meet 10:30am in the Red Lyon PH car park, The Street, Slinfold RH13 0RR (TQ118314). Parking courtesy of the landlord if you wish to have refreshments at the end of the walk, otherwise parking may be available at the school car park. 5 mile HDC walk, fairly flat, to Violets Farm. No dogs. 2 hrs 15 mins. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

GIGS

Perdido Players Swing Band: 7.30pm, St John’s Church Burgess Hill. Early dance band music, the sounds of the big band era. A spokesperson said: “Our soloist will be involved including our vocalist Dawn Walters plus the saxophone quartet known as In the Pink.” Tickets £8, available from the Parish Office, Burgess Hill Town Help Point, Ticketsource online or on the door. The show is supporting the Church Organ Fund.

Stone Shiva: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Parcel Shelf: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Nic Bennett: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

Strobe: Horsham Sports Club, 8pm-11pm.

Jukebox 6: Barns Green Sports and Social Club, Horsham, 9pm-11pm.

Unfortunate Sons: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8.30pm-11pm.

MOJO: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Joe 90: The King’s Head, Billingshurst, 9pm-11pm.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

COMEDY

Darren Harriott: Good Heart Yute, 8pm, £15, studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

COMMUNITY

Crawley Record Fair: 9am-3.30pm, Spotlight, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Everything from rock to soul, punk to reggae, psych to indie and everything else in between.

WALK: Meet 10:30am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 miles HDC Health walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines and can be muddy. No Dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

Stan’s Showcase: The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Horsham Folk Club: The Drill Hall, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Dos Santos: The Bear, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

Sunday Night Jazz: The Hornbrook Inn, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

Greg Minnaar – Size Matters: 7.30pm, £20, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Presented by Speakers from the Edge.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

COMEDY

Romesh & Friends: 7.30pm, £18, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Romesh Ranganathan is joined by some of his comedy pals for an evening of comedy.

COMMUNITY

Evening of mediumship: With medium Marilyn Webb, 7.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall.

WALK: Meet 10:30am at the Hop Oast Park and Ride, Worthing Road, Horsham RH13 0AR. Free parking all day. 5 mile HDC walk taking in views, the centre of Horsham and green spaces to the south. Stop for a coffee/ lunch in Horsham and catch the bus back. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Jean 07734 323321 / Jill 07780 701184.

EXHIBITIONS

Dearly Beloved: Free, Steyning Museum, ww.hdculture2019.co.uk, www.steyningmuseum.org.uk. Dearly Beloved’ looks at local places of worship and includes exhibits from the museum’s permanent collection, such as a Vamping Horn, decorative stonework from Steyning Church and a Methodist Communion vessel.

FILM

Don Pasquale: 7.30pm, £14-£16, on screen, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Sung in Italian with English subtitles. Screened with the benefit of state of the art technology in The Hawth Studio.

GIGS

Acoustic Jam: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

The Gruffalo, The Witch and The Warthog with Julia Donaldson: Monday and Tuesday, various times, £15, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. A Horsham District Year of Culture event

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

The Monster & Mary Shelley: 7.45pm, £17 (discounts £14), studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Ages 12+. Incorporating elements of music hall, melodrama, horror and teenage rebellion with a cinematic score, this is a celebration of one of literature’s most influential talents.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

COMMUNITY

October Half Term: 10am-4.30pm, £15, until November 3, Amberley Industrial Museum, www.hdculture2019.co.uk. Fun and educational family activities.

WALK: Every Wed. Meet 10.30am at the bandstand in the Carfax, (RH12 1FD). 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk. Good paths, an incline under Albion Way, around Horsham park. Suitable for the elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Stop for a coffee. Dogs on a lead. Emmy 01403 255517 or Doreen 01403 230293.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Live Music Showcase: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

ALBUMS SHOW: Elio Pace’s Billy Joel Songbook featuring David Brown, 7.30pm, £28.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Two more classic Billy Joel albums performed in their entirety.

STAGE

Dance On Injustice: 7pm, £10, ages 12+, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. A one-night event produced by Streetlight UK. An evening where dance groups and schools from the local community will come together to Dance On Injustice and raise awareness about grooming and exploitation among young people.

Getting The Third Degree: 7.45pm, £15.50, studio, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. RoughHouse Theatre and Live Wire Theatre. This show dramatises Laurie Cunningham’s meteoric rise to stardom.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): The Addams Family (PG) Fri 4.45; Sat-Thu 12.40, 3.10, 4.45. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri 5.40; Sat-Thu 11.45, 2.15, 5.40. Joker (15) Fri-Thu 8.00. Judy (12A) Sat & Sun 7.15.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Abominable (U) Fri, Sat, Tue & Wed 11.50, 2.10; Sun 10.00, 12.30; Mon 11.50, 1.50; Thu 10.50, 1.20. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.20, 1.40, 4.00; Sat 11.20, 1.30, 3.40; Thu 11.40, 2.30, 4.40. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.10; Sun 10.20; Thu 10.30. Countdown (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 3.20, 5.40, 8.45; Thu 3.00, 6.30, 8.50. Downton Abbey (PG) Fri & Tue 7.50; Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 8.00. Gemini Man (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 4.40, 9.00; Sat 7.50; Sun 9.00; Mon 4.20, 9.00; Thu 4.10. Joker (15) Fri, Sun, Tue & Wed 12.10, 3.00, 4.10, 5.50, 7.30, 8.40; Sat & Mon 12.10, 3.00, 4.10, 5.50, 7.40, 8.40; Thu 12.20, 2.00, 3.10, 5.50, 8.40. Judy (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 6.15; Sat 4.40; Thu 3.50. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri-Thu 10.00. IMAX 2D: Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.30; Thu 11.50. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.30, 1.20, 2.20, 5.20, 8.10; Thu 10.40, 1.10, 2.20, 5.10, 8.10. Official Secrets (15) Fri, Sat & Tue 5.10; Sun & Wed 5.10, 7.50; Mon 5.00; Thu 5.20. IMAX 2D: Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Thu 2.40, 5.30, 8.30. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.00, 12.30, 3.30, 7.00; Sun 11.00, 1.30, 4.30, 7.00; Thu 11.20, 7.10. The Addams Family (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.40, 11.40, 1.00, 2.00, 4.15, 6.30; Thu 10.20, 11.50, 12.40, 2.10, 4.30, 6.45. The Shining (2019 Re-Issue) 4K Restoration (15) Fri 8.00. Zombieland: Double Tap (15) Fri, Sat, Tue & Wed 12.15, 2.45, 6.20, 8.50; Sun 12.15, 2.45, 6.30, 8.50; Mon 12.15, 2.40, 6.20, 8.50; Thu 12.00, 4.45, 9.00. IMAX 2D: Jesus Is King (tbc) Sat & Sun 10.00. Metropolitan Opera 2019-20: Manon (tbc) Sat 5.55. Bolshoi Ballet 2019: Raymonda (12A) Sun 3.00. Western Stars + Q&A (tbc) Mon 7.15. Unlimited Screening: Luce (15) Tue 8.00. Doctor Sleep (15) Thu 1.30, 5.00, 7.00, 8.20. Northern Ballet Live: Dracula (12A) Thu 7.15.

New Park (01243 786650): American Woman (15) Fri 1.00; Sat 6.00; Sun 6.15. Ethnographic Film Talk (PG) Fri 2.00. Life Is Wonderful (15) Fri 3.30. Official Secrets (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 1.00, 8.30; Sun 8.30; Mon 1.15, 6.00; Tue 6.00; Wed 3.30, 8.45; Thu 1.15. The Last Tree (15) Fri 8.30; Sun 12.45; Tue 8.30. Black American Film (PG) Sat 11.00. The Kitchen (15) Sat 3.30; Mon 8.30; Wed 6.00; Thu 8.15. Raymonda (PG) Sun 3.00. A Minuscule Adventure (U) Mon 3.45; Wed 1.15. Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG) Tue 1.30; Thu 6.00. Exhibition On Screen: Leonardo: The Works (2019) (PG) Tue 3.45; Thu 4.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film November 5.)

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Abominable (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.40, 12.00, 1.10, 3.40, 6.10; Thu 10.10, 11.20, 12.40, 2.00, 4.20. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri-Thu 10.20, 11.30, 12.40, 1.50, 4.10, 6.30. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need: Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.20; Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need: UglyDolls (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.10. Tamil: Bigil (tbc) Fri & Sat 7.45, 10.15; Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 7.45; Thu 7.30. Black And Blue (15) Fri-Thu 5.15. Countdown (15) Fri & Sat 3.00, 6.50, 9.20, 10.50; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.00, 6.50, 9.20. 2D SCREENX: Gemini Man (12A) Fri & Sat 7.30, 10.20; Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 7.30; Thu 9.00. Gemini Man (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 11.30, 2.20, 5.10; Mon 11.20, 2.10, 5.00; Thu 10.40, 1.30, 5.40. Hindi: Housefull 4 (12A) Fri & Sat 10.00. Joker (15) Fri & Sat 11.10, 12.30, 2.00, 3.15, 4.50, 6.00, 7.40, 8.50, 10.30; Sun, Tue & Wed 11.10, 12.30, 2.00, 3.15, 4.50, 6.00, 7.40, 8.50; Mon 10.50, 12.30, 1.40, 3.15, 4.30, 6.00, 7.40, 8.50; Thu 12.20, 3.10, 4.30, 6.00, 7.40, 8.50. Judy (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 8.45. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Fri-Thu 10.00. 2D SCREENX: Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.20, 1.30, 4.30; Thu 12.30, 3.20, 6.10. IMAX 2D: Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.15; Thu 11.10. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.30, 2.30, 3.30, 5.20, 6.20, 8.10; Sat 12.30, 2.30, 3.30, 6.20, 8.00; Sun 12.30, 2.30, 5.20, 6.20, 8.10; Wed 12.30, 2.30, 3.30, 5.20, 8.10; Thu 10.10, 1.50, 4.40, 7.50. 4DX 2D: Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 9.00; Thu 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 9.10. IMAX 2D: Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri & Sat 2.00, 5.00, 8.00, 11.00; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri-Thu 10.00, 1.00, 4.00, 7.00. The Addams Family (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.30, 11.40, 12.50, 2.00, 3.10, 4.20, 5.30, 8.20; Sun 10.30, 11.40, 12.50, 2.00, 3.10, 4.20, 5.30, 8.15. The Last Black Man In San Francisco (15) Fri-Thu 8.40. The Shining (2019 Re-Issue) 4K Restoration (15) Fri 8.00. Zombieland: Double Tap (15) Fri 12.40, 3.20, 5.50, 7.50, 9.10, 10.40; Sat 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 7.50, 9.10, 10.40; Sun 12.30, 3.40, 6.20, 7.50, 9.10; Mon, Tue & Wed 12.40, 3.20, 5.50, 7.50, 9.10; Thu 3.10, 6.45, 9.15. IMAX 2D: Jesus Is King (tbc) Sat & Sun 10.00. Metropolitan Opera 2019-20: Manon (tbc) Sat 5.55. Official Secrets (15) Sat 10.15; Sun 8.55. Bolshoi Ballet 2019: Raymonda (12A) Sun 3.00. Western Stars + Q&A (tbc) Mon 7.15. Unlimited Screening: Luce (15) Tue 8.00. Metallica: S&M2 Encore (12A) Wed 8.00. Movies For Juniors: BBC Children In Need: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Thu 10.00. Doctor Sleep (15) Thu 12.30, 1.40, 3.50, 5.10, 7.10, 8.30. Northern Ballet Live: Dracula (12A) Thu 7.15.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Royal Opera House Encore: Don Pasquale (12A) Mon 7.30. Northern Ballet In Cinema: Dracula (12A) Thu 7.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 12.00, 2.40, 5.25, 7.45; Sun 12.00, 7.45; Wed 12.00, 2.01, 7.45. Abominable (U) Fri, Sun & Tue 12.30, 3.30; Sat, Mon & Wed 12.30. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 12.25, 2.50, 5.30; Sun 12.20, 2.50, 5.30; Wed 1.30, 2.50, 5.30. Joker (15) Fri-Tue & Thu 8.10. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri-Thu 5.00, 7.50. Kids Crew: The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U) Sat 10.20. Downton Abbey (PG) Sat & Mon 2.45; Wed 11.00. Bolshoi Ballet Live: Raymonda (12A) Sun 3.00. Silver Screen: The Aftermath (15) Wed 10.30. Metallica And San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 (12A) Wed 8.00. Doctor Sleep (15) Thu 7.40.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film November 15.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.15, 1.00, 3.45, 7.45; Sat 10.00, 12.40, 3.15; Sun 2.15, 5.15, 7.45; Mon 10.15, 3.45, 7.45. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu 1.15, 3.30; Sun 2.00, 4.00; Mon 10.00, 1.00; Tue 10.30, 12.30. Official Secrets (15) Fri, Sat, Wed & Thu 5.35, 8.15; Sun 6.15, 8.45; Mon 12.00, 5.15; Tue 2.30, 5.05. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri 10.15; Sat 11.00. Metropolitan Opera Live: Manon (Massenet) (12A) Sat 5.55. FHSE: The Last Tree (15) Mon 2.15, 8.15. Exhibition On Screen: Leonardo – The Works (12A) Tue 7.30.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Abominable (U) Fri 11.30, 2.15; Sat 11.00, 2.30; Sun 12.40; Mon 11.15, 1.40; Tue 10.00, 3.00; Wed 1.00, 3.30; Thu 10.45, 12.30. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) Fri 11.00, 2.00, 4.45; Sat 11.30, 1.30, 4.30; Sun 10.00, 1.40, 5.30; Mon 10.45, 4.15; Tue 11.00, 2.00, 4.30; Wed 11.00, 2.00, 6.00; Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.00; Silver Screen: Mon 2.00. Official Secrets (15) Fri 7.45; Sat & Tue 7.30; Sun 8.30; Mon 7.15. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri 10.30, 12.45; Sat 10.00, 12.30; Sun 10.15, 3.10; Mon 10.00, 12.20; Tue 10.45, 12.30; Wed 3.00; Thu 10.00, 3.00; Baby Club: Wed 10.30. Joker (15) Fri 3.00, 6.00, 8.15; Sat 3.00, 6.00, 8.00; Sun 1.00, 4.00, 7.00; Mon 2.45, 5.45, 8.00; Tue 1.15, 5.45, 8.00; Wed 12.00, 5.00, 8.30; Thu 1.30, 5.30, 8.45. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri 5.15, 9.00; Sat 5.00, 9.00; Sun 4.45, 7.50; Mon, Tue, 5.00, 8.45; Wed 5.30, 8.00; Thu 4.30, 7.40. Relaxed Screening: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Sun 11.00. The Shining (15) Wed 9.00. Doctor Sleep (15) Thu 8.10.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Sometimes Always Never (12A) Sat 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (PG) Fri 10.00, 3.10, 5.20; Sat & Sun 3.10, 5.20; Mon 10.00, 3.10; Tue, Wed & Thu 3.10, 5.20. Zombieland: Double Tap (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 8.45; Wed & Thu 8.35. Joker (15) Fri-Wed 8.00. Abominable (U) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.30, 12.15; Sun 10.30, 12.15. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, 10.10, 12.35, 6.45; Tue, Wed & Thu 10.10, 12.00, 6.30. The Addams Family (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 12.55, 2.40, 4.45, 6.00; Tue 12.55, 2.15, 4.25, 6.00; Wed & Thu 12.55, 2.15, 4.25, 6.00. Terminator: Dark Fate (15) Fri-Thu 2.30, 8.20. Weekend Morning Movie: Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Adventure Boyz (PG) Tue, Wed & Thu 10.00. Zombieland: Double Tap (15) Tue 8.35. Doctor Sleep (15) Thu 8.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Joker (15) Fri 8.00; Sat 5.30; Sun 8.15; Mon 12.30, 5.15; Tue 12.40, 8.50; Wed 8.40; Thu 8.20. Official Secrets (15) Fri 5.30; Sat 8.15; Sun 5.45; Mon 8.30; Tue 8.00; Wed 3.30, 6.10; Thu 5.50. A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 10.30, 12.45, 3.00; Sat 12.45, 3.00; Sun 10.00, 10.10, 12.05, 2.10; Tue 12.45, 3.00; Dementia Friendly: Tue 10.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 10.15. Judy (12A) Sun 12.15; Mon 5.50; Tue 3.30; Wed 5.15; Thu 12.30. Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (PG) Sun 3.00. Half Term Kids: UglyDolls (U) Mon 10.15. Downton Abbey (PG) Mon & Thu 3.10; Tue 5.15; Wed 12.50. Western Stars (15) Mon 8.15. Half Term Kids: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Tue 10.15. Exhibition On Screen: Leonardo: The Works (12A) Tue 6.30. Half Term Kids: The Lion King (PG) Wed 10.15. Matthew Bourne’s Romeo And Juliet (12A) Wed 8.00. Half Term Kids; Toy Story 4 (U) Thu 10.15. Doctor Sleep (15) Thu 5.15, 8.30.