Tom O'Dell to perform in Sussex on latest tour

Sussex-born singer/songwriter Tom O'Dell has announced the details of his upcoming UK tour, as he shared details of his forthcoming third studio album Jubilee Road.

Tom Odell will perform at The Brighton Centre on Thursday, October 25 2018.

And his new album, Jubilee Road, is set for release on October 12.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Chichester, said: “I wrote this album in a house on a quiet terraced street in East London. The lyrics are inspired by the lives of the friends I made whilst living there.

"I recorded most the songs in the living room of the house and if I listen back closely, I can still hear the sound of the old man’s television shows coming through the walls from next door, the kids from the house opposite playing football in the street below and the sound of my girlfriend’s footsteps on the wooden floorboards above.

"I don’t live there anymore, my life has changed somewhat, but I will always remember the time fondly and I hope you enjoy listening to the album as much as I did making it”.

Tickets for the Brighton gig go on sale on Friday, July 6 at 9am, and are proced at £27.50.

Call the Brighton Centre Box Office on 0844 847 1515, or visit: {http://www.brightoncentre.co.uk|www.brightoncentre.co.uk