TV drama to ‘re-imagine’ IRA bombing of The Grand Hotel, Brighton

A four-part ‘re-imagining’ of the IRA bomb attack on The Grand Hotel, Brighton, is set to be produced by the team behind hit TV show Peaky Blinders.

Caryn Mandabach Productions is set to adapt the Jonathan Lee novel ‘High Dive’ which focuses on the Brighton bombing by the IRA.

The 1984 bombing, which killed five people and left dozens injured, was an attempt to assassinate the then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and members of her Conservative government.

Mr Lee’s 2015 novel follows ‘a man who calls himself Roy Walsh’ who checks into the hotel shortly before the attack.

The book was named the New York Times ‘best book of the year’ and is described as ‘a timely exploration of the allure of extremism and presents a tense, nuanced, and gripping portrait of an assassination attempt that changed the face of global politics forever’.

The four-part TV series is set to be written by Mr Lee, alongside Academy Award winner Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, The Inside, Munich).

Mr Roth will also serve as executive producer, along with Mr Lee and Caryn Mandabach and Jamie Glazebrook for Caryn Mandabach Productions.

Author Mr Lee said: “It’s a huge thrill to work with Caryn and Eric on adapting my novel for the screen. I’m looking forward to reimagining the material for television.”