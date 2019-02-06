Vegan Fest Horsham: All you need to know about the town’s first plant-based fair

With the rapidly growing interest in the benefits of a plant-based diet, Horsham is about to welcome its first vegan fair.

Vegan Fest Horsham is set to take place at the Drill Hall in Denne Road on Saturday February 23 from 10.30am till 4.30pm.

Organiser Helen Crabb said: “Vegan Fest Horsham is for everyone - vegans, non-vegans and anyone who is just a little bit interested in what a plant-based lifestyle entails.”

The fair will be a celebration of all things vegan – from chocolates, beer, beauty products, cakes, books, household items and stalls offering general advice on a vegan lifestyle, as well as a number of catering stalls offering a wide range of hot and cold foods.

There will also be a series of free talks focusing on vegan or animal related topics.

READ MORE: Vegan baby led weaning - one mum’s Instagram journey

Helen added: “Until recently, veganism was considered extreme and mainstream media comments were often negative.

“However with an estimated 3.5 million vegans in the UK, all that is changing as more plant-based options are becoming available in supermarkets, shops and restaurants.

“For many, the transition to veganism is triggered by awareness of the cruelty to animals in both the meat and dairy industry.

“For others it may be for health reasons, as it now generally accepted that a well-planned plant-based diet can bring many long-term health benefits.

“And for most, the decision to follow a vegan lifestyle goes hand in hand with knowing that overall it is considered a more environmentally friendly way of living.”

The entrance fee is £2 per person (under 16s free) and all profits will be going jointly to The Born Free Foundation and Animals Asia (UK registered charities).

“So whether you are a fully-fledged vegan or just need some ideas or a bit of inspiration for a vegan friend or relative, do come along and take a look,” said Helen.

Visit Vegan Fest Horsham’s Facebook page or email veganfesthorsham@gmail.com

READ MORE: Vegan beer goes on sale at Horsham town centre pub

Former WW2 Spitfire pilot from Horsham dies aged 94

War veteran from Cranleigh who survived the Blitz celebrates 100th birthday