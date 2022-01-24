The entertainment retailer is set to return to Crawley this Spring with a store that’s over 10,000sq ft, - doubling the size of the previous hmv store in Crawley.

The old hmv shop closed down in 2019 and was replaced with a Dunelm concept store.

The new store, which will be at 26 The Martletts, will create 9 new jobs, and will have a huge range of vinyl, speakers, turntables and pop culture products, as well as thousands of different CDs, DVDs and 4K HD Blu Ray titles.

HMV is returning to Crawley town centre

Customers in Crawley will also be able to use hmv’s “hmv delivers” service, which allows customers to order any items not in store to be delivered direct to their door

Those interested in applying for a job at the new store should keep an eye on https://careers.hmv.com/ for openings

A spokesman for HMV said: "We’ll have further information on the confirmed opening date, as well as the range on offer in-store, very shortly."

Phil Halliday, hmv Managing Director, said: "We know customers in Crawley have missed us, so we're delighted to be heading back to a bigger and better location.