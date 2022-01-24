hmv confirms Crawley return - here is all you need to know
hmv have confirmed they are returning to Crawley Town centre.
The entertainment retailer is set to return to Crawley this Spring with a store that’s over 10,000sq ft, - doubling the size of the previous hmv store in Crawley.
The old hmv shop closed down in 2019 and was replaced with a Dunelm concept store.
The new store, which will be at 26 The Martletts, will create 9 new jobs, and will have a huge range of vinyl, speakers, turntables and pop culture products, as well as thousands of different CDs, DVDs and 4K HD Blu Ray titles.
Read More
Customers in Crawley will also be able to use hmv’s “hmv delivers” service, which allows customers to order any items not in store to be delivered direct to their door
Those interested in applying for a job at the new store should keep an eye on https://careers.hmv.com/ for openings
A spokesman for HMV said: "We’ll have further information on the confirmed opening date, as well as the range on offer in-store, very shortly."
Phil Halliday, hmv Managing Director, said: "We know customers in Crawley have missed us, so we're delighted to be heading back to a bigger and better location.
"hmv has a long history of offering signings and performances from amazing artists and bands in its stores, and we can't wait to bring some incredible new fan events to Crawley soon."
HAVE YOU SEEN? Crawley independent children’s author; known as The Lego Lady writes books inspired by Bewbush Playbus history | Crawley Wellbeing are here to help change your life in 2022