Student playing piano

The award acknowledges the value that the school places on music as both part of the curriculum and extra-curricular opportunities available to pupils.

As a Music Mark school, Gossops Green Primary School will now have access to expert guidance, teaching resources, ideas and member-only training and events to support the delivery of music.

Bridget Whyte, Chief Executive of Music Mark wrote to the school saying: “We would like to thank you for all the hard work you and your colleagues do to ensure that pupils at your school are able to access and engage with a high-quality music education.

Students enjoy learning the keyboard

“Your dedication to offering and delivering a broad and balanced curriculum is both welcomed and celebrated.”

Music Mark’s vision is for there to be excellent musical learning in and out of school which inspires and enriches the lives of pupils and students.

As well as supporting member schools, Music Mark works to influence policy-makers on behalf of schools and young people across the country.

Student gets to grip with the Glockenspiel

Gossops Green Primary School’s Principal, Sarah Dunne said: “We are so proud that our efforts to ensure all our children have equal access to music and learning an instrument, has been recognised.

“Thank you to West Sussex Music and of course our own music lead teacher, Mrs Caroline Underwood, for making this possible.”

Music Mark works in partnership with Corporate Partners including the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM).

To find out more about the work they do and some of the resources they provide to schools, visit: https://gb.abrsm.org/en/inspire/