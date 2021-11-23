Many special guests attended the opening ceremony

The official cutting of the ribbon was carried out by Karen Roberts, which was followed by a special blessing by the Imam of Broadfield Mosque and was rounded off with songs sung by year 6 children.

The centre piece to the new entrance area is a unique, collaborative tile panel created by the children and Brighton based artist Angela Evans.

Co-headteacher Emma Eardley, who designed the new entrance, said:

“The main entrance to a school is the window and first impression parents and visitors have to our school. Therefore, we wanted our new entrance to reflect the ethos and climate of our school.”

Guests included Morgan Flack (Deputy Mayor of Crawley), Henry Smith (Member of Parliament for Crawley), Karen Roberts (CEO of The Kemnal Academy Trust) and Mr Bora (the Imam at Broadfield Mosque)

Co headteacher Carol Collins said: “We were thrilled that so many important guests attended as it shows that schools have the ability to unite everyone and are very much at the heart of Crawley communities.”

Throughout 2021 Seymour Primary school will be hosting a range of special events to mark its 50th birthday.

If you have any pictures from the event, you can send them to: [email protected]

