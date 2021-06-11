Half of people in Crawley fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 43,350 people had received both jabs by June 6 – 49% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 40,453 were aged 30 and over – 58% of the age group.

2,897 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

It means 2,897 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

Across England, more than half of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Crawley.

Across Crawley, 75% of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Pound Hill, with 85.9% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Tilgate, 80.5%

3) Maidenbower East and Worth, 78.8%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Broadfield East, 67.7%

2) Broadfield West, 68.3%

3) Manor Royal and Northgate, 69.3%

Across England, 23.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 6 – 52% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 22.3 million people aged 30 and over – 62% of the age group.