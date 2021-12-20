Do you have a real Christmas tree?

If you prefer a real Christmas tree over an artificial one, you might need to consider where to dispose of the tree once you no longer need it.

Don’t fret over how you are going to recycle your Christmas tree, as we have you covered.

Crawley Borough Council said: “Real Christmas trees can be recycled as follows:

“GREENbin garden waste customers can place out one real Christmas tree for collection next to their bin on their first scheduled GREENbin collection after Christmas.

“The Recycling Centre at Metcalf Way will accept real Christmas trees in the garden waste section.