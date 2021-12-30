Take a look inside this £1.5 million seven-bedroom detached house in Crawley

The property, which is in Goffs Park Road, was listed on Zoopla on Boxing Day through Yopa.

The substantial property has a full width conservatory/games room and a modern kitchen/breakfast room.

The home has been extended and improved by the current owners and now offers over 4800sqft of accommodation with an attached one bedroom self-contained annexe.

A large arched oak front door gives you access to the impressive hall with oak parquet flooring stretching through most of the ground floor accommodation.

The rear garden is well screened by a mature hedgerow making the space very private. There is a large area of lawn with fruit trees and flower beds.

