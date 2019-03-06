84 Crawley homes for ‘local people’ to be built by council

Crawley Borough Council plans to build up to 84 new homes in Bewbush.

The homes will be built on the former Bewbush Leisure Centre site, which is earmarked for housing in the council’s Local Plan.

Councilllor Michael Jones

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Housing, said: “This is potentially a very exciting and positive development.

“It is intended that this will provide a significant number of new council rented and shared ownership homes, all 100 per cent Crawley Homes built and available to local people.

“This proposed development is part of this council’s ambitious programme of housebuilding, which will see more than 1,000 new council homes planned in the next few years.”

Plans are still being developed and the final number of homes may change.

However, the current mix comprises of 45 houses and 39 flats and includes:

21 one-bedroom flats

18 two-bedroom flats

23 two-bedroom houses

19 three-bedroom houses

3 four-bedroom houses

Half of the homes will be affordable rent and the other half shared ownership.

All will be built by Crawley Homes – the council’s housing service.

A council spokesman said: “The fields at Skelmersdale Walk and Bewbush West Playing Fields remain safeguarded from development and do not form part of this new housing.”

A planning application for his development is expected in the autumn.

