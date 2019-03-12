Crawley community groups celebrate £440k council grants

Crawley community groups are celebrating receiving £440,000 in grants.

Crawley Borough Council held a presentation event at the Town Hall where it awarded the money as part of its Community Grants scheme for 2019/20.

Councillor Brenda Smith, cabinet member for Community Engagement, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to award grants so many worthy groups.

“Each and every organisation is thoroughly deserving of this funding and will make a significant difference to the local community.”

Community grants are awarded to assist with the costs involved in new or existing activities, such as setting up and running projects, services and events that are of benefit to Crawley residents and visitors.

The groups that received community grants were:

Crawley Community and Youth Service, £28,749

West Sussex Mediation Service, £3,000

Age UK West Sussex - Community Clubs, £28,915

Age UK West Sussex - Information and Advice, £11,283

Celtic and Irish Cultural society, £5,000

Crawley Festival, £12,500

Forget-Me-Not Club Crawley, £5,000

Crawley Open House - Outreach Team, £28,000

Crawley Museum Society - Ifield Watermill, £3,675

Crawley Community and Voluntary Service, £122,787

Broadfield Community Centre, £38,000

Community Transport Sussex, £37,855

Gatwick Detainees Welfare Group, £2,500

Crawley Open House, £51,657

Home Start Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex, £17,905

The Posh Club, £6,442

WORDfest, £3,000

Relate North and South West Sussex, £25,750

Rape Crisis Surrey and Sussex, £5,000

LPK Learning, £5,000

Springboard Project, £2,500

DIVERSE Crawley, £2,500

Many of the community grants awarded will be put towards maintaining the services, activities and events that offer support to vulnerable groups in Crawley.

The Council’s Open Grants scheme is now open for applications for local action and support provided by not-for-profit organisations. For more information visit www.crawley.gov.uk/grants