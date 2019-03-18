Crawley Race for Life 2019 - everything you need to know

A sea of pink will fill Crawley’s Tilgate Park in June when the annual Race for Life gets underway.

With 5k, 10k and pretty muddy versions of the fundraiser for Cancer Research UK all taking place there is plenty of options for fundraisers to choose from.

And for the first time men are able to take part!

What is it? Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of events raising money for research into all 200 types of cancer.

When? The standard 10k and 5k will take part on the morning of June 22, 2019 while the Pretty Muddy versions (including a children’s one) will take place on the morning of June 23, 2019. You must be 13 or over to take part in the adult’s version.

Where? Tilgate Park, Titmus Drive, Crawley, RH10 5PQ

How much? Adults cost £14.99 or £19.99 (depending on the event) while children cost £10. Under 6s can enter for free with no registration needed for the 5k and 10k.

What is Pretty Muddy? This is a muddy obstacle course where participants can scramble over the A-frame, crawl through the mud pit and have fun with friends. All children taking part must be at least 1.2m tall on day of event.

How to enter? Visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/ to enter.

Where is the start point? The start line is located on the grass between the Play park and Tilgate Lake.

What is the course like? The Crawley course takes you on a journey through Tilgate Park. The route includes paths through the woodland and around the Lake. The majority of the route is on pathways or road with a few woodland paths to negotiate.

How to get to Tilgate Park:

By car - From M23/A23, take Pease Pottage exit and follow signs towards Crawley, then follow brown tourist signs to Tilgate Park (which also direct visitors entering Crawley from other directions). There is a chargeable carpark on site.

Train - to Crawley or Three Bridges, then taxi to park, or bus to Tilgate shops, followed by 10-minute walk up Titmus Drive.

By bus - Metrobus service 2 runs to the park on weekends and Bank Holidays.

Race for Life 2018

2018 in pictures