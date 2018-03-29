Crawley Town Community Foundation: EFL Community Day of Action - Reggie’s Roadshow!

As part of EFL Community Day of Action, on Tuesday March 20 Crawley Town Community Foundation and our very own Reggie the Red travelled across Crawley to commemorate the projects and services we deliver, meeting participants, teachers, parents and fans of Crawley Town!

The annual EFL Community Day of Action involves all 72 EFL Clubs in a bid to demonstrate the positive impact football can have in changing people’s lives.

From Plymouth to Peterborough and Sunderland to Southend, the clubs across all three EFL divisions showcased the innovative and ground breaking work they do for people in tackling some of the biggest issues in society across education, health, community inclusion and participation.

The day started bright and early at 8.30am with a NCS (National Citizen Service) Assembly at Holy Trinity School, promoting the programme of a lifetime open to 15-17 year olds.

We moved onto the Crawley Town Flyers pan-disability session at the 4G in Broadfield, a project in partnership with Out There West Sussex. The Mayor of Crawley Brian Quinn was there to greet us with a special appearance, and to meet the participants of the project.

Next up was another visit to Holy Trinity School with NCS for a lunchtime session, to meet individuals who were interested in signing up on the upcoming summer programme.

Reggie and Mayor Brian Quinn

Reggie then returned to base at the Checkatrade Stadium for Premier League Primary Stars, and the Graduation for St. Francis of Assisi Primary School participants at the end of their 10-week PSHE workshops. The Graduation offered students of a Stadium tour, a football tournament and certificates from their awards ceremony.

Another trip to Holy Trinity for a Premier League Girls’ session followed, which involved an adapted partially sighted and hard of hearing football session for the girls to experience.

Crawley Town coaches delivered sessions and even Reggie the Red got involved in the action!

The last session of our long EFL Community Day of Action was our highly popular Elite and Development Centre Goalkeeper session, wrapping up what was a fun, insightful and inspirational day at the Community Foundation.

