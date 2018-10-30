Horley bookmakers robbed by man with an axe

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a Coral Bookmakers in Horley.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday (October 27) around 8.54pm when a man wearing a balaclava and armed with an axe threatened two members of staff at the store in Brighton Road.

He left with a quantity of cash. No one was injured.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a man running towards Albert Road or Brighton Road afterwards.

He is described as 5ft 8in tall, roughly 30 years of age, local accent, brown eyes and had stubble.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Emma Gibson said: “This was an aggressive attack which left the staff in shock.

“We take all incidents of this nature very seriously and any information you have could help us identify the perpetrator and bring him to justice.

“If you were in the area at the time and noticed anybody matching the description running away from the bookmakers, please contact us immediately on 101 quoting PR/45180114946.”

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

