Horley racially aggravated assault - police release CCTV image

Police are looking for the two men in the CCTV image in connection with a racially aggravated assault in Horley.

They have appealed for the public’s help in identifying them.

A CCTV image released by police

Police say that on Saturday September 15 at around 12.15am the victim was walking from Horley train station when two unknown men approached him in Consort Way.

One of men started shouting racially abusive comments to him before attempting to punch him in the face.

The victim ran off towards The Airfield Tavern and was followed by the men.

One of the men then punched the victim causing him to suffer a cut to his lip.

Surrey Police say: “We would like to identify the two men in this image, as they may have information that can assist with our inquiries. “

The two men are described as:

- White, 6 feet tall, medium build with short hair and wearing shorts

- White, 6 feet tall, medium build, wearing jeans and a checked shirt

If you have any information or you saw anyone matching this description in the area, call the police on 101 quoting reference number PR/ 45180099041.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you are a victim or witness of hate crime, contact Surrey Police on 101. In an emergency always dial 999.

If you don’t want to speak to police, you can report hate crimes to a partner agency, Stop Hate UK on 0800 138 1625.

