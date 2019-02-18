Horley serious assault - CCTV images released of men wanted for questioning

Police have released CCTV images of three people they want to speak to in connection with a serious assault near Horley railway station earlier this month.

Surrey Police say a 20-year-old man was left with a broken jaw and pelvis following the assault around 7.15pm on February 9.

Police want to speak to these men

The victim was travelling with three friends from East Croydon on their way back from Crystal Palace’s match with West Ham, when they became involved in a disagreement with a group of around 12 other men.

One of the suspects punched the victim’s friend outside Horley train station.

The victim was also punched and kneed by two men.

A third suspect then punched the victim in the face, resulting in the broken jaw.

The suspects are described as follows:

Male, white, in his 20s, slim build, wearing a red t-shirt

Male, white, in his late 20s-early 30s, around 5ft 8, bald, wearing a grey Crystal Palace beanie

Male, white, early to mid 40s, bald.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Richard Stoneham said: “I’m hoping that someone recognises these three men as we would like to speak to them in relation to our ongoing investigation.

“The incident quickly escalated from a disagreement to the victim being punched in the face and left with serious injuries. We are appealing to anyone who has any information about it to come forward.”

If you recognise the men in these images, please call Surrey Police on 101 (999 in emergency), or tell us online via or http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore quoting reference PR/45190015276.

You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

