Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after teenage girl hurt in Crawley collision

Witnesses are sought after a 15-year-old girl on foot and a gold-coloured Vokswagen estate car were in collision in Balcombe Road, Crawley.

The collision occurred at a pedestrian crossing near the Coaching Halt pub at 4.15pm on Tuesday (September 17).

Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after teenage girl hurt in Crawley car collision

After initially stopping, the car was driven away before the arrival of emergency services, said police.

The girl was taken by ambulance to the East Surrey Hospital, Redhill, where she was treated for minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: “A 48-year-old Handcross man later attended Crawley police station and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and failing to stop after a road accident. He has since been released under investigation.”

Police wish to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage of the incident. They are asked to contact officers online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1024 of 17/09.

