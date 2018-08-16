Demolition begins - start of a new look Crawley Broadway

Demolition work has begun on shop units in Crawley more than two years after plans were approved.

The regeneration, approved in January 2016, stated they would demolish buildings on the eastern side of The Broadway, to be replaced with six storeys of 78 flats above shops on the ground floor.

At the time of approval concerns were raised about a lack of parking, but a scheme approved in 2013 but not implemented, also had no parking.

