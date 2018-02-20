Dolphin hunt protesters meet pro-hunt filmmaker

Crawley environmental campaigner Rob Groves encountered filmmaker Keiko Yagi at a protest in London.

Rob, best known as the handcyclist who completed a 2,500 mile tour of Britain’s coast last year, was in the capital for a demonstration against dolphin ‘drive hunting’ in Taiji, Japan.

Keiko Yagi. Image: YouTube

The seasonal drive hunt sees thousands of dolphins herded into coves, where they are slaughtered for food or sold to marine parks.

The practice gained notoriety thanks to 2009 documentary The Cove.

Keiko Yagi is the director and producer of Behind The Cove, which sets out to give the Taiji fishermen’s side of the story.

She was in London to receive the Best Director of a Feature Documentary award at the London International Filmmaker Festival.

In a pointed but polite discussion, Rob set out the case against the drive hunt.

Keiko Yagi appears around 10:40

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRhelg5D5bY&feature=youtu.be

