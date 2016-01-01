Crawley Observer

Search

Headteacher silences Piers Morgan over funding crisis

Education
Gurjar Hindu Union Apple Treet Centre holds annual Navratri festival celebrations - picture submitted

SLIDESHOW: Hindu Navratri Festival in Ifield

News
Sussex Police confirmed that Mr Spiller was found on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 4

UPDATE: Missing East Grinstead man found

News
Sunny spells
18c
9c

Top views from the police helicopter

News 4

Man convicted of cannabis possession after £1,500 worth found in flat

Crime

MPs to meet education chiefs to discuss funding crisis in schools

Education 2

Top Sussex restaurants gain Michelin star awards

News
CTA
Moving to its current site in 1967, the clinic has been in existence for 120 years.

Dental practice praised by CQC

Health
News

£1,000 worth of vouchers up for grabs at opening of major new store

News
Adi Yussuf scores his first half goal. Picture by Phil Westlake

Charlton Athletic 0, Crawley Town 2: Yussuf and Collins goals make it two wins from two in the Checkatrade Trophy

Football
Mitchell Beeney. Crawley v Barnet. Picture by Phil Westlake SUS-160823-073818001

Drummy will rotate squad at Charlton with Chelsea loanee set to start

Football
FA Cup

FA Cup fourth round qualifying draw: Tough tests for Sussex clubs

Football
Josh Yorwerth. Crawley v Barnet. Picture by Phil Westlake SUS-160823-073529001

Former Ipswich and Cardiff defender returns to Wales for ‘personal reasons’

Football

Paceman Mills joins Gayle at Chittagong Vikings for BPL

Sport

Chris Nash granted Testimonial Year by Sussex Cricket

Sport

Bowman on the Road: Successful day for Sussex in the FA Cup

Football

Taste of the Terrace: The end of the rainbow could be close for Reds

Football
Keston Cobblers Club

Keston Cobblers Club play Grayshott Folk Club

Music
10cc

10cc mark classic album with Portsmouth date

Music
Orange Street

Orange Street launch busy time at Bognor Regis pub

Music
Wahaca, Chichester

REVIEW: Chichester’s Wahaca proves the city has the appetite for more

Whats on
The White Horse at Chilgrove.

REVIEW: The White Horse - fabulous food and wine affordable for millionaires and country folk alike

Whats on
HG Wells, pictured in 1895 or 1896.

From Three Bridges to Midhurst – HG Wells’ love affair with Sussex

Lifestyle