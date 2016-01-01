News

COUNTY NEWS: Video shows shocking car crash

Liza McKinney at the Beagle Aircraft factory exhibition, held at the Marlipins Museum in Shoreham until October 31

COUNTY NEWS: Beagle aircraft factory remembered in new exhibit

Verity Pitts from The Poplars, Littlehampton, is unable to retake her final year of school due to a funding issue

COUNTY NEWS: Girl cannot retake final year in funding fracas

(Left to right) Leland Chapman, five, Delisha Chapman, four, Bryan Chapman, six and Colin Chapman. Picture: Liz Pearce

COUNTY NEWS: Thousands raised for dream trip after mum’s sudden cancer death

Police cannot see pilot’s statements on Shoreham Airshow crash, High Court rules

Strong results for 20,000-patient medical practice

PROPERTY NOTES: New homes and a new village hub comes to Thakeham

Quorn soup recalled from supermarkets over presence of egg

Changes to the role of PSCOs across Sussex have proved controversial

Frontline neighbourhood policing ‘moving into our front rooms’

‘We can’t investigate everything’ – says top Sussex Police chief

Rail delays as ‘urgent repairs’ force station platform to close

TRAVEL NEWS: Accident causing delays

Pictures and video by Eddie Mitchell, taken at Shoreham clover leaf roundabout

VIDEO: Abnormally large lorries cause delays through Sussex

Car abandoned close to railway crossing

COUNTY NEWS: Car found abandoned on railway tracks

COUNTY NEWS: Sussex prison officer caught committing lewd act, court told

SUS-160104-164144001

Anti-terrorism strategy on agenda at teaching union public meeting

SUS-150412-133034001

Schools plan to take funding plea direct to Downing Street

SUS-160922-163951001

Funding crisis could force schools to cut opening hours

COUNTY NEWS: Teacher who claimed her father murdered her mother is struck off

Kate McWilliams, the UK's youngest ever female captain

Gatwick pilot becomes UK’s youngest ever female captain

GMB protests in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160920-151910008

First batch of unpaid wages delivered to patient transport staff

WSCC leader Louise Goldsmith with solar panels (photo submittted). SUS-160921-114117001

County council on track to halve emissions by 2025

County council to launch West Sussex Care Month in October

Household Waste Recycling Site (photo submitted). SUS-160927-120222001

West Sussex rubbish tips changes start this weekend

‘Traffic chaos will get worse because of new homes’

Horsham - Piries Place. 29-02-16. Pic Steve Robards SR1607104 SUS-160229-150724001

Revealed: New cinema plans for former Waitrose site

The extent of the damage to Johnny Boylan and Belinda Pickering's flood wall SUS-160914-172955001

COUNTY NEWS: Aerial footage shows river wall damage

Call for action over danger road

The practice was inspected by the Care Quality Commission in July this year

More young women are experiencing back pain

More young women suffering serious back pain

Leacroft Medical Practice was inspected by the Care Quality Commission earlier this year. Picture: Jon Rigby

Improvements needed at 8,000-patient medical practice

