Fire at Crawley pub

Firefighters battled a blaze which broke out at a pub on Crawley High Street.

Crews were called to Grand Parade after staff at the Jubilee Oak pub smelled smoke yesterday (Thursday).

Photo by Eddie Howland

Four fire engines were sent to the scene after a 999 call at 1.32pm.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the building was fully evacuated, and firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reels and a jet to tackle the flames.

The fire is thought to have started in an electrical intake cupboard.

Video and photos by Eddie Howland.

Photo by Eddie Howland

Fire in the high street

Photo by Eddie Howland