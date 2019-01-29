Football fans flock to see Women's FA Cup as Crawley Wasps get set to take on Arsenal

Young football fans in and around Crawley had the chance to have a close encounter with the SSE Women’s FA Cup last week.



Crawley Wasps Ladies Football Club face Arsenal Women Football Club - England’s most successful women’s football club - in the women’s FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

Crawley Wasps players with the Women's FA Cup at Thomas Bennett Community College in Crawley. Picture by Ben Davidson



A statement from Crawley Wasps said: “Last May, it was held aloft at Wembley by Chelsea Ladies and their captain Katie Chapman – but on Friday, Crawley schoolchildren got up close to the SSE Women’s FA Cup trophy.



“Lucky students at Thomas Bennett Community College and Seymour Primary School posed with the famous cup, alongside players from Crawley Wasps LFC – who will face the giants of Arsenal in this weekend’s fourth-round tie.



“The trophy also visited Ardingly College, where several Wasps’ Under-12s players are students, and the Crawley depot of matchday sponsors Metrobus.”



Wasps defender Charlotte Young, who works as the director of the ladies’ football academy at Thomas Bennett, said she was delighted to welcome her team-mates and the cup to the school.

Crawley Wasps and the Women's FA Cup at sponsors Metrobus.'Picture by Ben Davidson



“It’s not just us a team, we’re part of a community,” she said.



“It’s important the kids see the relationship they can get with the team. It’s great to have such a successful club on their doorstep.”



Mike Gardner, who coaches at both Wasps and Ardingly, added: “Being able to get near to the cup and meeting players they look up to, has put smiles on their faces.



“We’ve got a few minibuses of children coming along to the Arsenal game, I’m sure they’ll enjoy it.”

Women's FA Cup and Crawley Wasps visit Ardingly College'Picture by Ben Davidson.



Around 1,000 fans are expected at Tinsley Lane, Oakwood FC on Sunday, February 3 when Wasps, from the fourth tier of women’s football, host Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal (3pm kick-off).

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £2 concessions and £1 for those 16 or under. They are only available to buy online, by visiting www.crawleywasps.com

