Former Leeds United and Crawley Town manager Steve Evans charged by FA with improper conduct

Former Crawley Town manager Steve Evans has been charged by the FA with improper conduct and language towards a referee.

It follows his club Peterborough United's 4-0 drubbing by promotion rivals Luton Town.

Evans is accused of “improper behaviour in the tunnel at half-time” and is alleged to have used “language in the match official’s changing room after the game amounting to improper conduct and/or questioning the integrity of the match referee.”

Evans, who has until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charges was angered after referee David Coote’s sent-off ex-Mansfield centre-back Ryan Tafazolli.

Speaking to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire after the game, he said: “We’ll go through the normal appeals process and see where it goes. I’ll go and speak to the referee once we’re done to go and get clearer terminology of what he said.”

Evans has already served a one-match touchline ban this season after collecting four yellow cards under the FA’s new disciplinary code.

