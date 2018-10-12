Free advice for Crawley groups about start-up funding and grants

Community and voluntary groups can get information and advice about start-up funding and grants at a session hosted by Crawley Borough Council.

Charity managers and organisers of not-for-profit groups can book a free place to find out about opportunities with the council’s grants officer and the funding advice worker from Crawley Community and Voluntary Service (CCVS) on Wednesday November 7 in the Civic Hall.

A council spokesman said: “The face-to-face sessions on offer will give applicants advice on how to apply successfully for grants to set up or develop their community activities or perhaps achieve a one-off project.

“Funding comes from a variety of sources and these advisors have the expertise and understanding of how a successful funding application is made.”

Councillor Brenda Smith, Cabinet member for Community Engagement, added: “People locally have some great ideas on how to add value to their community and to organise some really successful projects or events. Finding funding is often an obstacle stopping things from happening.

“We particularly encourage new groups to apply and any new partnerships as often groups can achieve more by working together.”

Karl Parks, Groups Advisor at CCVS, said: “We are keen to help local groups explore new ways of diversifying their income and increasing their confidence in completing funding applications.

“These sessions will help us identify the most appropriate funding sources available for your project and any other areas of group development that may need to be discussed before applying for funding.”

To book a place email karl.parks@crawleycvs.org and for more information visit www.crawleycvs.org

If you would like to apply for a council Community Grant, please contact Craig Downs on 01293 438763, email craig.downs@crawley.gov.uk or visit www.crawley.gov.uk/grants