Fundraiser for young Ebonie’s treatment organised by Crawley Tennis Club

Inspired by the Crawley’s Observer’s story about Ebonie Musselwhite, a seven year old girl who needs urgent treatment for a rare form of leukaemia, a tennis club is organising a fundraiser for her.

Crawley Tennis Club is planning to run a Social Tennis Tournament at the club on Saturday September 8 in order to help raise funds for Ebonie’s treatment.

The tournament is a social mixed double event and players of all standards are welcome to participate, from improvers through to competitive players.

Interested players can sign up either as a mixed doubles pair, or, if a player doesn’t have a partner, they can up individually and the club will match them with another player.

At the same time it is also an opportunity for the club to celebrate its 50 year anniversary during a busy summer when all of its court surfaces have been refurbished.

The entry fee for the Social Tennis Tournament is a minimum donation of £10 per couple and all money raised from the tournament will be donated to Ebonie’s fund https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ebonie-rosem.

To enter, interested parties just have to send their details to crawleyltc@hotmail.com.

There will be a barbecue on the day (additional charge of £5), the bar will be open throughout the day and the Mayor of Crawley, Carlos Castro, is due to be attending giving out the prizes.

