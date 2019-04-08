Horley plot with planning permission for house up for auction

A Horley building plot with planning permission for a house is up for auction.

Land next to 22 Station Road is being sold with a freehold guide price of £95,000 to £100,000.

Land next to 22 Station Road, Horley, is being sold. Picture: Google Maps

Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers said planning permission had been granted for the construction of a two-bedroom house with an additional store/office room.

The auction takes place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Wednesday, May 1 at 11am.

