Horley plot with planning permission for house up for auction

A Horley building plot with planning permission for a house is up for auction.
Land next to 22 Station Road is being sold with a freehold guide price of £95,000 to £100,000.
Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers said planning permission had been granted for the construction of a two-bedroom house with an additional store/office room.
The auction takes place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Wednesday, May 1 at 11am.
More news:
Warehouse on former Sussex Wyevale Garden Centre site near A23 sold for £6.5 million
Six Crawley men jailed over supply of Class-A drugs
Cannabis factory found in an empty town centre café building
Crawley party people - more club pictures from 2011
This is the average household income in these Crawley streets
New Crawley B&M shop to open - here’s all you need to know