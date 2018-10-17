Horley racial attack - do you know these men?

Police want to speak to these men in connection with a racially aggravated assault in Horley.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the two men in the CCTV image in connection with a racially aggravated assault in Horley.

“On Saturday, 15 September at around 12.15am the victim was walking from Horley train station when two unknown men approached him in Consort Way.

“One of men started shouting racially abusive comments to him before attempting to punch him in the face.”

The victim ran off towards The Airfield Tavern and was followed by the men.

The spokesman added: “One of the men then punched the victim causing him to suffer a cut to his lip.

“We would like to identify the two men in this image, as they may have information that can assist with our inquiries.”

The two men are described as white, 6 feet tall, and of medium build. One had short hair and was wearing shorts.

The other was wearing jeans and a checked shirt.

Any information to police on 101 quoting reference number PR/ 4518009904, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

