More than £1,000 raised for young Ebonie at Crawley Fire Station barbecue

Around 2,000 people turned up for the Crawley Fire Station safety barbecue on Saturday (August 11).

It was the station’s third summer safety event at Tilgate Park.

Those who attended received safety advice, not only from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS), but also from the HART team who gave lessons in CPR, Sussex Police, the RSPCA and the RNLI.

A total of £1,166 was raised for local seven year old girl Ebonie Musselwhite, to help towards funding treatment for her rare form of acute leukaemia.

Watch Manager Julian Bridgman, who supported with the organisation of the event, said: “The day went really well and the dedication that everybody put in, not only on the day, but in the preparation stages was exceptional.

“A special thanks goes to the Rapid Relief Team (RRT). Their group of volunteers did an incredible job with providing and preparing the food for 1,100 people that enjoyed the free BBQ. The thanks is also extended to Asda and Tesco who donated prizes for the raffle and all of our Community Volunteers for their hard work on the day.”

