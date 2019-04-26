Appeal after flytipping incident in Crawley public footpath – “You should be ashamed”

Police are appealing for information after a heap of rubbish was found flytipped on a path in Crawley.

Crawley Police were alerted to the incident by twitter user @pedrotheman1765, who tweeted: “Whoever flytipped on the public footpath off Langley Walk hope your satisfied and managed to save a trip to the dump less than a mile away, my five year old son says to me ‘why do people throw litter Daddy’ you should be ashamed!”

Crawley Police tweeted: “Did you witness this flytipping in Langley Green Crawley?

“If you have any information please call 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk.”

