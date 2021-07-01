Comedian and TV star Romesh Ranganathan becomes patron of Crawley Open House
Crawley Open House has announced Romesh Ranganathan as their Patron with immediate effect.
The comedian and TV star has been a long-term supporter of Crawley Open House and has now joined us as Patron to raise awareness of the work they do in providing accommodation and support for the homeless and disadvantaged in Crawley and the surrounding areas.
Romesh said: “As soon as I saw the incredible work that Crawley Open House is doing, I was desperate to be involved.
"They are permanently changing the lives of vulnerable people and I have been completely blown away by the dedication and compassion of the whole team. It is my honour to be associated with such a fantastic organisation, even though they’ve made it quite clear they prefer my mum.”
On welcoming Romesh to his new role with us, James Abdool, Chair of Trustees, commented “Crawley Open House has worked hard to achieve great success in helping people in need in Crawley for over twenty-five years. We aim to provide a range of support flexible enough to meet the diversity and complexity of needs that people face.
"To achieve this, we continue to grow and change. Recent developments include the extension at Riverside House, the completion of eight first stage move-on rooms and our growing presence in the community. Romesh joins us at an exciting time with our new Resource Centre opening later this year, and we look forward to working together with him to give the very best help for the homeless and disadvantaged in Crawley.”