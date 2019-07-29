Concern for Crawley boy, 14, missing since July 20

There is concern for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since July 20.

Police in Crawley are searching for 14-year-old Nasraldin Abas Ali.

He is described as 5ft 3in, with dark brown curly hair and brown eyes, said a police spokesman.

He was wearing denim jeans, a hooded jumper with zip and blue trainers with a white trim.

The spokesman added: “There is concern for Nasraldin due to his age and vulnerability.

“Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, should contact Sussex Police on 101 or online, quoting serial 1131 of 20/07.”

