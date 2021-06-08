On Tuesday 15 June, performing arts students at the college will perform ‘The Dream’ – a re-worked, modern version of the Shakespearean classic ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’.

The free show is set to be a full-scale, open air production which will take place in the amphitheatre at The Hawth Theatre.

This will be the first full production that students at the college have been able to put on this year and they are excited to see all their hard work coming together.

Samantha Todman, one of the students taking part in the show, said: “I’m really excited about this, this is my first time performing to an audience of this size.

“It’s a lot of work but working with everyone has made it easier and I’m definitely excited for the final show.”

Lucy Ellis added: “I’m very excited! I’ve loved watching it come together and seeing everyone’s hard work. I look forward to people seeing the final product.”

Students are helping to market the show as part of their course and coming up with creative ways to help with promoting tickets, which are free.