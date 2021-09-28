Crawley primary school takes part in 'mini marathon' fundraiser - and have already raised 87 per cent of their target

Gossops Green Primary School are holding next week (week commencing October 4.

They will be participating in a national 'mini marathon' fundraiser of 2.6 miles following on from the London Marathon on Sunday (October 3).

Principal Sarah Dunne with the pupils in their PE kits

Principal Sarah Dunne said: "During the morning of Friday October 9 our children will complete the last leg of their marathon, already having completed some of it over the week in PE lessons, wearing unique numbers as the real marathon runners do and running or walking in memory of someone they love or for a cause they believe in.

"As a school we are donating the entire sponsorship raised to our local St Catherine's Hospice."

The school has a Just Giving page, which you can visit at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GossopsGreen21 . They have already raised £867 of their £1000 target.

Mrs Dunne said: "Children can be sponsored here and/or wear non-uniform and donate a pound on the day. I have personally sponsored every one of our 564 children for one pound in memory of my dad and in recognition of how St Catherine's supported my family during dad's illness.