Parish Council to hold meeting concerning the proposed building of 563 houses which will treble number of properties in area
Charlwood Parish Council are holding a Public Meeting tonight (Monday 11th October) at 6pm in the Hookwood Memorial Hall concerning the proposed building of 563 houses to the west of Hookwood.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:45 pm
Mole Valley District Council have produced revised Future Mole Valley Plan to build on protected Green Belt stretching from Reigate Road almost down to Farmfield.
This would treble the number of properties in Hookwood.
The Parish Council is calling for as many residents as possible to write to MVDC objecting to these proposals.
The open meeting presentation will explain the proposals to residents and interested parties.
MP Sir Paul Beresford, SCC Chair Helyn Clack, MVDC Chair Charles Yarwood and Mike George from Horley Town Council will speak at the meeting