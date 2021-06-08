£2,000 sponsorship boost for Crawley Down Residents Association and their Gig on the Green
Taylor Wimpey South Thames has given organisers of the Crawley Down Residents Association a sponsorship boost for its upcoming event,
The housebuilder, who is currently building out the Hazel Rise development in Crawley Down, has donated £2,000 towards the event which will go towards the overall running of the event.
Commenting on the donation received from Taylor Wimpey, Andrew Metcalfe, Chairman of the Crawley Down Residents Association, said: “We are very excited to be arranging the CDRA Gig on the Green this summer, providing our community an opportunity to regroup and come together we hopefully put COVID behind us.
"Without this donation we would have struggled to put the event on.
Anyone who is interested in attending the event is being asked to book tickets to help organisers plan for the correct number of people, and in case any COVID measures are required. Tickets and more information about the event can be found at https://gigonthegreen.cdra.info/SEE ALSO Seven Sins tattoo parlour celebrates 21st anniversary - here are 21 of their impressive tattoos | Crawley Borough Council announces survey for landlords and letting agents | Thousands fewer Crawley workers on furlough in April