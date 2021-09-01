Second Hand September launched as Crawley councillor praises a 'wonderful community hub'

This month Relate North and South West Sussex are supporting Second hand September, an initiative that Oxfam started, but one which has been fully embraced by a number of charities. Second Hand September is a campaign that encourages people to shop second hand for a month to re-use, re-cycle and most importantly reduce waste that may end up in a landfill.

Relate North and South West Sussex is a charity that offers support and counselling to children and young people, families, individuals and couples. Known originally as the Marriage Guidance Council, it now provides counselling for all relationships at every stage of life.

Cllr Michael Jones and store manager Cara outside the Broadfield Relate shop with others as Second Hand September is launched

Watch Michael Jones make his speech in Broadfield above.

The service is offered in Crawley, Horsham, Chichester and East Grinstead. In 2019/2020 Relate offered 3,910 sessions of counselling to 967 cases involving 1,354 people.

The Relate Charity shop has been on Broadfield Barton for more than 20 years. The income from the shop is essential and helps support the charity and provides low cost counselling for people who may otherwise not be able to access the service.

Cllr Jones said: "We must remember that this is a local charity and was set up in Crawley in 1960. The charity shop has been here for around 20 years.

"The income from this shop is really valuable - it is key to funding the services Relate provide other wise they might no be able to afford the counsellors and we want to avoid any sort of social exclusion.

"It’s not only a fantastic resource but it’s doing fantastic work as well with the money it makes.

"It is a valuable asset to the community.

"You hear a lot from me and other elected officials about recycling, reusing and reducing our waste. This is a really practical way to practice what we preach.

"Well done to all the volunteers and the staff, thank you for all the great work. Broadfield and Crawley is so much richer for having you here. It's a wonderful community hub and lot of people come to the shop. Thank you and here’s to the next 20 years."

Manager Cara says, “Our shop is a bit of a community hub, people drop in for a chat and to shop for pre-loved, low cost items.”

The shop has dedicated volunteers who freely give their time.

Relate wishes to thank their volunteers and loyal customers from Broadfield and further afield who pop in regularly to see what’s on offer.

Visit the Relate charity shop during September and be assured you are helping a worthy charity and helping the planet too.